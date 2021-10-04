Embark Veterinary Launches First-Ever DNA Test for Purebred Dog Owners

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark Veterinary, Inc. , a global leader in dog genetics, today announced the launch of its DNA Test for Purebred Dogs. As the only company in the dog DNA space investing in research to make new genetic health discoveries, Embark is extending its expertise to a new product geared toward purebred dog owners. Developed by veterinarians and geneticists, the kit offers purebred owners unique, actionable health information that will help determine diagnostic, monitoring, and treatment plans that can easily be shared with a vet. Embark has found that over 50% of tested dogs are either at risk for, or a carrier of, genetic health risks and more than one in three dog owners have reported changing their dog's care after receiving test results.

"Until now, there has not been a dog DNA product on the market specifically designed for purebred dogs, but every dog owner deserves the most accurate and detailed data on their dog's health," said Embark CEO and Cofounder Ryan Boyko. "Not only will this test better inform owners, veterinarians, and breeders; but it will accelerate our health discovery engine and improve insights into breed-specific health conditions and traits, fueling discoveries that will help extend dogs' lives by three years within the decade."

Embark's DNA Test for Purebred Dogs is also the only dog DNA test on the market that gives owners one of the most crucial canine health metrics available: Embark's Genetic Diversity Score. Unlike pedigree-based calculations or less advanced genetic diversity assessments, Embark's score evaluates the actual stretches of DNA in your dog's genome to compute an accurate measure of inbreeding, giving owners the most predictive score possible for determining future health and longevity.

"We see that highly genetically diverse dogs live on average two to three years longer than dogs with low genetic diversity and have fewer health problems over their lifetime," said Chief Science Officer and Cofounder Adam Boyko. "While owners can't change their dog's genetics, they can be vigilant about their dog's care and exercise knowing their dog's unique health risks."

Embark's DNA Test for Purebred Dogs is available at embarkvet.com or on Amazon for $199. To save $50 on your purchase, use the special launch offer code FALL30 on embarkvet.com .

About Embark

Embark Veterinary, Inc. was launched in 2015 by two brothers, Adam and Ryan Boyko, who have a passion for scientific research and a lifelong love for dogs. Starting with their best-in-class canine DNA test, Embark is building a powerful platform for scientific discovery that will accelerate advancements in personalized dog care. Embark's Dog DNA Test — the most accurate, highest-rated on the market — helps pet owners learn about their dog's breed, health, ancestry, and more. By using Embark's products, customers can fuel new research and help all dogs (and ultimately humans) lead longer, healthier lives. Embark is an official research partner of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine and was named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years.

Embark is the official dog DNA test of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

