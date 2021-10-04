IGT’s CrystalBetting Terminal with Multigame Content Wins Gold in 2021 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its CrystalBetting™ Terminal with multigame content won Gold in the "Best Consumer-Service Technology" category of the 2021 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards. IGT recently named this unique hardware and software combination, IGT's CrystalFlex. Sponsored by highly respected Global Gaming Business Magazine, the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are judged by a diverse panel of gaming industry professionals and recognize and encourage innovation and technology in the rapidly changing casino industry.

IGT's CrystalFlex delivers the ultimate VIP betting and gaming experience. The private carrol gives players a comfortable space to place pre-game and in-game sports wagers, watch multiple live sporting events simultaneously, and enjoy the legendary Game King X® content bundle, which includes player-preferred slots, keno and video poker games, on a single gaming machine and with the same funds. For added player enjoyment, the solution is equipped with a headphone jack and mobile device charging port.

"Each year the Global Gaming Business team is impressed with the quality and serviceability of the next-generation products and solutions entered into the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards," said Roger Gros, Global Gaming Business Magazine Publisher. "IGT's CrystalBetting Terminal with its multigame bundle is incredibly deserving of the Gold award in the 'Best Consumer-Service Technology,' as it gives players supreme flexibility and convenience for how, when and where they enjoy their favorite gaming entertainment."

"IGT's CrystalBetting Terminal with multigame content winning the 'Best Consumer-Service Technology' reinforces the uniqueness of this product and its capacity to differentiate our customers' gaming floors and evolve the player experience," said Enrico Drago, IGT CEO Digital & Betting. "As retail sports betting expands across the U.S., so does the player demand for innovative and play-driving self-service betting solutions such as IGT's CrystalFlex."

IGT's CrystalFlex will join hundreds of other IGT casino, iGaming and sports betting solutions in the Company's G2E booth 3659 at the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas, Oct. 5-7. To learn more about IGT PlaySports visit igt.com/PlaySports or follow us on LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

