Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice: Biochem® Adds Pumpkin Spice & Chocolate Peppermint Whey Isolate Proteins Just In Time For The Holidays

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriving just in time for the holidays, Biochem® launches its newest nutrient-rich, sugar-free, Whey Isolate Protein flavor - Pumpkin Spice and brings Chocolate Peppermint back for an encore season. The nutrient-rich flavors are made from high-quality, non-GMO ingredients and make it easy to celebrate the change in seasons and festive occasions while remaining true to any health and fitness plan.

Whether you mix, blend or shake a scoop of the grass-fed vegetarian protein supplement, Biochem® is offering consumers a new way to enter pumpkin pandemonia this Fall. Pumpkin Spice Whey Isolate protein powder is free of artificial flavors, colors and sweeteners - allowing consumers to have everything nice with the spice. Add it to your protein shake or sprinkle it into your morning iced coffee, there's no wrong way to enjoy the limited edition Pumpkin Spice Flavor.

Back by popular demand, the 100% Whey Isolate Chocolate Peppermint flavor is returning for a second holiday season after scooping up a Silver Medal for Retailer Choice and Bronze Medal for Consumer Choice in the 2021 Delicious Living Awards for Best Sports Nutrition Product. This seasonal classic allows for guilt-free indulgemint all winter long. This gluten-free, Keto-friendly protein powder is less than 100-calories and a customer fan-favorite.

"Fall is the perfect time to try new recipes or shake up menu monotony in your post- workout routine," said Dr. Audrey Ross, Senior National Educator at Biochem®. "It's important to make conscious choices, but also be able to enjoy life's events and celebrations whole-heartedly. The limited edition flavors make it easy for consumers to incorporate holiday traditions while staying on track with any health and fitness goals," Ross added.

For quick and easy ways to pack in more pumpkin or sprinkle some no-sugar-added-sweetness into your day, Biochem® has put the new products to the test and created even more easy ways to enjoy every scoop. Both bake-free recipes highlight the versatility of the powders:

No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Granola Bars: A simple recipe that packs a pumpkin fix without having to visit a patch! A no-bake granola bar topped with a dark chocolate drizzle and sprinkle of sea salt. A simple recipe that packs a pumpkin fix without having to visit a patch! A no-bake granola bar topped with a dark chocolate drizzle and sprinkle of sea salt.

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Truffles: A delicious and festive sweet treat that is sure to shake up your holiday cookie exchange. A dark chocolate center, rolled in cocoa powder, topped with a dark chocolate drizzle and a sprinkling of peppermint candy-cane! A delicious and festive sweet treat that is sure to shake up your holiday cookie exchange. A dark chocolate center, rolled in cocoa powder, topped with a dark chocolate drizzle and a sprinkling of peppermint candy-cane!

Biochem® Protein is available to purchase at biochemprotein.com and via Amazon . Stay connected by following on Instagram and by liking them on Facebook .

About Biochem®

Biochem® is a sister company of Country Life Vitamins that was founded in 2001, that creates clean and innovative protein powders that fuel consumers' health, nutrition, and lifestyle goals. The company's key message, Science by Nature, speaks to the brand's core values-- plants, + nature, while using emerging scientific tech and rigorous tests to ensure they're producing the most efficient, nutritious, delicious, and wholesome products. Biochem®'s award-winning formulas are designed for goal-driven achievers looking to conquer Next Level Living with a side of balance. Whether consumers are enhancing their current fitness routine, ramping up their energy for the demanding work week ahead, or juggling a household of kids while they homeschool, Biochem® has a personalized formula for every lifestyle.

