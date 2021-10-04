Research & Analytics Company, TailWind Activation, Announces New Pilot Program Gamechanger Service Will Provide Overnight Feedback from Viewers of Network Drama and Comedy Programming

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TailWind Activation, a research and analytics company, today announced the launch of a new pilot program which provides overnight feedback from viewers of network drama and comedy programming. TailWind Activation was founded earlier this year by market research veterans Tom Markert and Doug Pierce, who worked together for years at Nielsen. Markert served as Global Chief Marketing Officer and International President during his time at Nielsen, while Pierce served as U.S. Chief Customer Officer.

TailWind Activation was founded to provide more in-depth and subjective answers to the vital question: "Why viewers either negatively or positively react to primetime television programming." TailWind Activation will also provide the results in near real time.

"Network and streaming executives are demanding better and faster data to help inform their programming decisions," said TailWind Activation Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer Doug Pierce. "The data we are collecting will accomplish that by both explaining and predicting ratings results."

According to TailWind Activation, their offering is complimentary to currently used ratings services and will take on specific entertainment variables, including story lines, social messaging, and actors. Further, the data will measure the percentage of viewers who plan to tune in to programming the following week as well as those individuals who are recommending the show to family and friends.

Tom Markert, Co-Founder and CEO, TailWind Activation, added: "We have crafted a fact based and actionable tool set that incorporates real world feedback in near real time. This data helps diagnose why consumers are tuning in or tuning out and we deliver it in time for course corrections. We truly believe this will be a gamechanger."

While the initial pilot program, which kicked off last month, is focused on network primetime programming, including comedies and dramas, TailWind Activation has announced plans to expand its coverage to include streaming content later this year.

Initial analytics, based on last week's television programming, include the following:

911 posted strong results for the first two weeks driven by a very strong storyline. More than 80% of viewers indicate they will watch the next episode.

NBC dominated Wednesday night with the Chicago trilogy of Med, Fire, and PD. Audiences indicated very strong loyalty to the franchise.

Law & Order fared very well and its freshman spin off Organized Crime had 87% of respondents indicating they will watch the next episode.

The FBI trilogy posted strong results including the freshman series FBI International. 82% of respondents indicated they will be back for the second episode.

ABC saw strong early results from The Rookie and The Good Doctor. Audiences expressed positive opinions on the storylines, continuity of episodes and actors. An astonishing 95+% of viewers are recommending both series to friends and family.

For more information on TailWind Activation, please visit www.tailwindactivation.com or call at 815-900-8471.

About TailWind Activation

TailWind Activation is a research and analytics company designed to provide real world and real time feedback on television programming. Founded by market research industry veterans Tom Markert and Doug Pierce, the company blends years of market research experience with emerging technology to provide affordable and customized analytics and feedback to better guide decision making processes. Learn more at www.tailwindactivation.com.

