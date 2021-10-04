SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KRA, HOMB, MSON, and VNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KRA shareholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash for each share of KRA common stock that they hold.

Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy Bancshares"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by HOMB.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, MSON shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of MSON common stock they hold, subject to proration.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Qualcomm Incorporated and SSW Partners. Pursuant to the merger agreement, VNE shareholders will receive $37.00 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold.

