Legion M Partners With StartEngine For Next Funding Round Amid Major Milestones Round opens with news that the company has packaged and sold a TV series to a major streamer, financed and started shooting feature film THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN, and made its first foray into Broadway with DARKNIGHTS AND DAYDREAMS

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legion M, the world's first fan-owned entertainment studio, announced today that the company has partnered with StartEngine to open its latest round of fundraising following a series of major new project announcements and revenue growth of 45% since 2019. After five years and seven previous investment rounds on Wefunder, Legion M has become one of the most successful equity crowdfunding businesses of all time, with nearly 30,000 investors and a worldwide community of over 125,000 fans.

Through its unique fan-owned business model, Legion M is rallying their audience into a vibrant and engaged community, giving them a voice in the process, and a stake in the upside to reshape the entertainment industry.

In August of 2021, Legion M finalized a deal with a major streaming platform for the sale of an animated adult TV series developed by the company which is expected to premiere in 2022/early 2023. While details of the project cannot yet be made public due to contractual terms with the streamer, the sale marks a major milestone in the company's history and a potentially game-changing development for Legion M's profile within the entertainment industry.

Filming recently began on the Legion M produced feature film THE MAN IN THE WHITE VAN, a true-crime thriller starring Sean Astin, Ali Larter, Madison Wolfe, Brec Bassinger and Skai Jackson and one of the company's highest profile projects to date. Financed in partnership with Garrison Film, the project is based on a real-world serial killer and his spree of terror in the 1970's, exploring the origins of the nefarious "white van" trope in popular culture.

The company is also expanding into new arenas of entertainment with DARKNIGHTS AND DAYDREAMS, Legion M's first ever foray into Broadway in partnership with Bob Nederlander Jr and Nederlander Productions. The play, adapted by prolific producer Michael Uslan (BATMAN, THE DARK KNIGHT, JOKER) from his inspiring memoir, "The Boy Who Loved Batman," is currently in early rehearsals and on track to premiere during the 2022/2023 season.

Round Eight investors will qualify for rewards that are detailed on the StartEngine site.

President and Co-Founder Jeff Annison says, "Legion M is at a real inflection point"...."What we're doing has never been done before, but now we've demonstrated an ability to develop, package, finance, and produce projects, I don't think there's any limit to what a fan-owned company can do."

Co-Founder and CEO Paul Scanlan adds,"our goal is to IPO in 2-5 years, and while that's an AMBITIOUS goal and we can't promise we'll achieve it, we are more bullish than ever about the prospects."....."We've beaten the odds for 5 years to get this far...we don't plan on stopping any time soon!"

Legion M's diversified slate has been expanding dramatically this past year with several new projects in development, including the audacious heist film DEFIANT (Inspired by the the true life story of Captain Robert Smalls), the animated noir series GHOST OF MANHATTAN, Brian Stavely's epic fantasy series The Emperor's Blades, supernatural crime thriller THE GRAY AREA, stylized Western GIRL WITH NO NAME, adventure thriller THE BOOK, young adult franchise CALCULATED, fantasy travel series DESTINATION FANTASTIC, trippy sci-fi feature JELLY, animated comedy series WTF!. Previous released projects include Kevin Smith's JAY AND SILENT BOB REBOOT, the critically acclaimed COLOSSAL, starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, cult hit MANDY starring Nicolas Cage from director Panos Cosmatos, the gritty, hard-edged epic ARCHENEMY starring Joe Manganiello, documentary MEMORY: THE ORIGINS OF ALIEN, and Sundance sensation SAVE YOURSELVES!

The investment profile for Legion M can be found HERE . Those that aren't sure about investing can join Legion M as a free member at legionm.com/join-the-legion.

