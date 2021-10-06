MSU Health Care Launches Clinician-led Remote Monitoring Services to Patients Across the State

MSU Health Care partners with Higi Care Everyday to keep patients connected to their providers, no matter where they are

EAST LANSING, Mich., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSU Health Care now offers remote monitoring to patients with health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol and heart disease through a partnership with Higi Care Everyday, powered by Assure Health. Higi Care Everyday is a digital health solution that helps patients and providers stay connected and ensures patients receive the care they need, when they need it. Participating patients will receive a free set of devices for at-home use. Credentialed clinicians will monitor their health data on an ongoing basis, reaching out regularly if their numbers indicate a potential issue.

"Health management starts at home, and we must provide smart, digital solutions to empower and connect our patients to their care team," said Roger Jansen, PhD, Chief Innovation and Digital Health Officer for MSU Health Care. "We believe in the power of digital delivery to positively impact the health of Michigan communities, particularly in our more rural areas." Higi Care Everyday adds a new resource to the MSU Health Care toolkit, providing patients with 24/7 support and connection to their care team.

MSU Health Care recently announced statewide partnerships with Higi, Everside Health and Health Alliance Plan to address health care challenges in Michigan. These partnerships aim to:

Increase access to care

Improve the health of Michigan residents

Reduce healthcare costs

Establish strong primary care relationships

"In my practice as a primary care doctor for adults, blood pressure and blood sugar monitoring are valuable and important indicators that can tell us about problems a patient may be experiencing weeks and months before they are due to be seen back in the clinic," said Churlsun Han, MD, MSU Health Care internal medicine provider. "Higi has the potential to replace the often weekly and daily calls for blood pressure or blood sugar readings and at the same time improve patient use, in a friendly and personalized way."

Higi is a consumer health engagement platform with a network of Smart Health Stations across the US. Higi Care Everyday, launched as a joint venture with Assure Health last year, is their clinical-first remote monitoring solution that extends care on behalf of health systems like MSU Health Care, while maintaining their world-class delivery standards.

"We are thrilled to bring Care Everyday to MSU Health Care patients," said Higi CEO, Jeff Bennett. "Alongside the trusted providers at MSU Health Care, we'll empower patients managing chronic conditions to become proactive participants in their overall wellbeing by improving their access to needed care, on their terms."

The offering provides an additional dedicated clinical point of contact for patients, alongside a seamless digital experience, with data collected through Care Everyday fully integrated into the MSU Health Care patient record. For patients who participate, their Care Everyday health, personal and lifestyle data will be an integral part of their care experience.

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully-integrated academic health center of Michigan State University. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located nearby and as far as Lundington, Saginaw, Detroit and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building health, hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. healthcare.msu.edu

