SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates XOG, SBKK, HBMD, VNE, MDLA, SAFM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Extraction shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Extraction Oil will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc. If you are an Extraction Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CVB Financial Corp. Pursuant to the agreement, each share of Suncrest common stock will receive 0.6970 shares of CVB Financial common stock and $2.69 per share in cash. Suncrest shareholders are expected to own approximately 6% of CVB Financial's outstanding common stock following the merger. If you are a Suncrest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale F.N.B. Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Howard Bancorp shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.8 shares of FNB common stock for each share of Howard Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Howard Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Magna International Inc. for $31.25 per share in cash. If you are a Veoneer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a Medallia shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cargill and Continental Grain Company for $203.00 per share in cash. If you are a Sanderson Farms shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

