Cleveland Artist Scott Goss is Round 1 Winner in CrossCountry Mortgage 'Paint the District' Competition Voters select Cleveland Institute of Art graduate to advance to grand-prize round; each quarterly finalist receives a $1,500 award

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleveland-based interdisciplinary artist Scott Goss has been selected by voters to advance to the grand-prize round of the CrossCountry Mortgage "Paint the District" competition. The yearlong competition provides $1,500 to three finalists represented in each of four qualifying rounds and will award a $5,000 grand prize, along with funds to cover materials and installation, to the artist who is selected to create a work for display in CCM's new corporate campus in Cleveland's Superior Arts District.

One of the nation’s largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, CrossCountry Mortgage announced the “Paint the District” competition in June to coincide with the launch of construction of its 168,000-square-foot corporate campus at 2152-2160 Superior Avenue. The competition accepts artist proposals on a quarterly basis.

Round 2 voting is now open through December 31, at www.PaintTheDistrict.com. Finalists are Kimmy Henderson ("Boom Bloom"), Pam Spremulli ("SilverLining") and Jesse Ruffin ("Maria").

"We congratulate Scott Goss for becoming the first of our four grand-prize finalists and thank the Northeast Ohio community of artists for their interest and suggestions for this competition," said Laura Soave, chief brand officer, CrossCountry Mortgage. "We can't wait to see the grand-prize winner's work installed in our new headquarters in 2022. I'm sure it will represent the unique spirit and creative energy that distinguish this proud city and the surrounding area."

Goss's Round 1 entry, "Building Up," is a seven-panel fused glass mural with abstract panels layered with patterns derived from architectural details of downtown Akron buildings, along with an additional layer of houses. Goss has completed a number of public art projects and commissions, including an interactive illuminated sculpture for Worthington Yards Apartments in Cleveland and a gateway project for the City of Shaker Heights. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Cleveland Institute of Art and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Kent State University.

One of the nation's largest and fastest growing retail mortgage lenders, CrossCountry Mortgage announced the "Paint the District" competition in June to coincide with the launch of construction of its 168,000-square-foot corporate campus at 2152-2160 Superior Avenue.

The competition accepts artist proposals on a quarterly basis. The winner from each of the four rounds will be entered in the finals where they will create a proposal for a permanent installation in CCM's new headquarters, which is expected to open in the spring of 2022.

To learn more about the mural competition, visit PaintTheDistrict.com. For more information about CrossCountry Mortgage, visit www.crosscountrymortgage.com.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

Scott Goss’s Round 1 entry, “Building Up,” is a seven-panel fused glass mural with abstract panels layered with patterns derived from architectural details of downtown Akron buildings, along with an additional layer of houses.

Cleveland-based interdisciplinary artist Scott Goss has been selected by voters to advance to the grand-prize round of the CrossCountry Mortgage “Paint the District” competition.

CrossCountry Mortgage (PRNewsfoto/CrossCountry Mortgage)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage