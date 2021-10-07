Mazda Marks Milestones with SUV Lineup Expansion and Upgraded Dealer Facilities Three All-New Models Added Over Next Two Years

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced significant milestones across its product portfolio and business operations as it evolves to meet the growing expectations of today's consumers.

Three All-New SUVs by 2023

In November, Mazda will reveal the CX-50, the next midsize crossover to join its lineup in the US. The CX-50 will share its platform with Mazda's latest generation products, CX-30 and Mazda3, with enhanced all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities and functionality for consumers with outdoor active lifestyles. Production will begin in January 2022 at the new Mazda Toyota joint venture factory, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. in Huntsville, Alabama.

Following CX-50, Mazda will introduce two additional SUVs for the US market from its all-new large platform: CX-90 followed by the CX-70. These models will feature Mazda's new longitudinal architecture with new inline-six-cylinder and plug-in hybrid powertrains. This shared layout provides both vehicles Mazda's next-level performance, handling, technology, and design.

A major difference between the models will be passenger occupancy, with the CX-90 providing three rows of seats and the CX-70 offering two rows of seats. The proportions of both vehicles will be optimized for US consumers with expanded interior cabin and cargo spaces.

The design, features, pricing, and trim details of the CX-50, CX-70, and CX-90 will be announced closer to their on-sale dates. While CX-50 and CX-70 will serve as additions to Mazda's lineup in the US, CX-90 will replace the current generation CX-9 as Mazda's US three-row SUV.

Existing Models and All-Wheel Drive

Mazda will continue to sell the CX-5 in the US, where it recently announced a refreshed design and enhanced driving dynamics for the 2022 model year, arriving in dealers this winter. As new models are introduced with advanced technologies and design, Mazda will continue to cascade those features into existing vehicles, such as CX-5, regardless of platform.

Additionally, Mazda is making i-Activ AWD standard across its CX lineup, starting with the 2022 model year. This move to AWD supports the brand's dedication to deliver unparalleled driving pleasure for all owners.

Retail Milestone

Today, Mazda also celebrates the opening of its 200th redesigned "Retail Evolution" dealer, North Park Mazda in San Antonio, Texas. Originally announced in 2014, these dealerships provide their customers a premium design and experience. The upgraded design features an upscale, open concept floor plan to offer a higher level of business transparency and customer satisfaction, providing a consistent experience from when a customer first comes into the showroom all the way to when they bring in their Mazda to be serviced.

