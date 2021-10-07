WNRS - Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS CEO and One of The Best Sports Handicappers of All Time Has An Over 73% Winning Rate For The First 4 Weeks Of This NFL Season

WNRS - Wayne Allyn Root, VegasWINNERS CEO and One of The Best Sports Handicappers of All Time Has An Over 73% Winning Rate For The First 4 Weeks Of This NFL Season

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice announced today that Wayne Allyn Root, its CEO and one of the Best Sports Handicappers of all time is 22-8 for the first 4 weeks of this NFL season against the odds, winning at a rate of over 73%.

Winners, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Clickstream Corp)

Roots picks are available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/handicappers/wayne-root and winning % is available at https://www.vegaswinners.com/picks/all . Over the past 4 weeks, Roots "games of the week" are 4 - 0, a 100% winning %. Root is 11 - 1 in NFL Primetime games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday night), an over 91% winning %. All of Roots picks are independently monitored and documented. Although there is no guarantee that Roots early season success can be maintained or exceeded, there is no denying it is a fantastic start and speaks to the knowledge, success and experience of VegasWINNERS CEO.

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "I've been a professional sports handicapper for 36 years. This is the best start to a season in all those years. Because I'm also CEO of VegasWinners, time is even more at a premium which forced me to focus like never before. For decades I've argued sports betting analysis and advice is very similar to Wall Street stockbrokers and hedge funds managers. I'm doing my best to prove it."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com/ and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph and former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal, former NFL running back, and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings and NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to Grand View Research, the global online gambling market size was valued at USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. For further information, please see https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-gambling-market .

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com ; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc ; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush ; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

CEO

Winners, Inc.

954-908-3366

hq@winnersinc.us

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1611129/Winners_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winners, Inc.