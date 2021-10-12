Traditions Health Expands Presence in Maricopa County; Acquires Family Comfort Hospice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that is has acquired Family Comfort Hospice ("Family Comfort"). The acquisition of Family Comfort strengthens Traditions' footprint in Maricopa County by adding a Scottsdale location to complement the company's existing presence in Mesa and Sun City. Traditions will now be providing its high quality of clinical care to a broader base of patients across the Valley.

As a leading provider of hospice and home health services, Traditions offers skilled nursing, therapy services, and both physical and spiritual end of life care. The announcement was made by David Klementz, the President and CEO of Traditions. "I am extremely excited to increase our presence in the Valley. We could not be more thrilled to welcome the employees and patients of Family Comfort into the Traditions family," said Mr. Klementz.

Headquartered in College Station, TX, Traditions Health is a leading provider of hospice care, home health care, consulting services and online policy manuals. The company provides care to over 5,000 patients across sixteen states. The company has recently been named to the 2020 Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing businesses. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

