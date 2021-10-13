Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 51 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 16, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 19, 2021.

Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements related to dividends that constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Past dividends provide no assurance as to future dividends. The timing, payment and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly from past dividends due to a number of risks and uncertainties. These factors include those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time.

Media Contact

C: 202.360.8473

Investor Contact

C: 781.522.5123

View original content:

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies