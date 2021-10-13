Newsweek Recognizes B&H Photo as One of America's Best Online Shops for 2022 Independent Customer Surveys Plus Detailed Testing Rate B&H among America's Best in Ecommerce

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo announced today that it has been named by Newsweek as one of America's Best Online Shops for 2022. This is Newsweek's third year recognizing companies for their leadership in ecommerce, and B&H has been named to this elite group each of the three years.

"We are truly honored to be recognized for B&H's commitment to our customers and the quality of our online shopping experience," said Jeff Gerstel, Chief Marketing Officer. "For 48 years, we have focused on listening to our customers' needs to deliver a reliable shopping experience that exceeds customer expectations."

"Credit and thanks belong to our highly engaged, knowledgeable employees for their dedication to providing the exceptional online customer experience that made this Newsweek recognition possible," said Mr. Gerstel.

The Newsweek ranking is derived from detailed testing of online shops plus a nationwide survey of approximately 6,000 American online shoppers. Survey participants were asked to evaluate online shops on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase.

"We appreciate that customers recognize our hard work and efforts to serve them, especially through many challenges during the pandemic," added Mr. Gerstel. "This award affirms our commitment to our brand promises of courtesy, knowledge, assortment, and value, and ultimately that we treat our customers 'right'."

B&H is one of the world's largest sellers of photo, video, audio, computer, and creative technology through its BandH.com e-commerce site, B2B, and New York SuperStore channels. Since 1973, millions of professionals and enthusiasts in the worlds of imaging, audio, and technology have relied on B&H to power their creative technology needs. B&H prides itself on its family atmosphere and the talent and diversity of its many gifted employees.

