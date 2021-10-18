BIOMODEX Launches Synthetic Clot Product for Neurovascular Training

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOMODEX®, the leader in biorealistic haptic simulators for physician training and rehearsals, has announced the launch of Thrombotech™, a new hydrogel-based synthetic clot product that can be used for neurovascular training using EVIAS Plus™ - Biomodex's innovative training solution for the treatment of ischemic stroke.

Thrombotech mimics the density and texture of an actual human blood clot. It can be inserted into a Biomodex 3D printed blood vessel cartridge that plugs into the EVIAS Plus station. Physicians can then practice retrieving the clot using aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy techniques. A Distal Clot Filter allows physicians to see if they effectively retrieved the clot. This technology stands to benefit medical device companies that are developing new devices for thrombectomies and for fellows who are training for these complex emergency procedures.

"Medtech companies and physicians are excited by Thrombotech because of its realistic nature," said Ziad Rouag, President and CEO of Biomodex. "Clients using our biorealistc haptic simulators were telling stories about buying children's slime or using chicken livers to simulate clots, none of which were realistic for training and rehearsals. So we set out to develop our own solution."

Thrombotech is available in three densities: Soft, Medium, and Hard. Soft mimics Red Blood Cell (RBC) rich clots, Medium mimics an RBC/Fibrin clot, and Hard mimics a Fibrin-rich clot. The solution is also fully customizable; the density can be adjusted, or ingredients can be added to mimic calcium buildup.

"The realism of Thrombotech is unmatched by anything on the market today. Having a clot solution that accurately represents the density and texture of a human clot will better serve those training for complex thrombectomy procedures. This could help speed the advancement of new medical devices and training on those devices, bringing cutting edge treatments to patients faster," said Keith Lauver, Chief Marketing Officer of Biomodex.

Biomodex is debuting Thrombotech at the 2021 Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Annual Meeting in Austin, TX, booth 1048, October 18-20.

About Biomodex

BIOMODEX® is a Boston and Paris-based medical technology company whose mission is to transform the way physicians train and rehearse procedures. The company 3D prints anatomical models using advanced materials that provide biorealistic haptic feedback. The next-generation biorealistic haptic simulators are fully customizable and integrate with a patented blood flow system and intraprocedural imaging tools such as TEE and ICE, enabling clinicians to gain life-like experience to advance skill sets and promote the adoption of new medical devices or techniques in their pursuit of improving patient outcomes. For more information on Biomodex's biorealistic haptic simulators visit www.biomodex.com.

