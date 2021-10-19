PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo and Bally's Corporation announced an exclusive partnership, naming PepsiCo the official beverage provider at Bally's casinos and resorts nationwide. The partnership expands PepsiCo's entertainment and hospitality portfolio with a presence in marquee properties in top tourist destinations in the United States, bringing the PepsiCo beverages portfolio – including carbonated soft drinks, teas, energy drinks, bottled and sparkling waters and coffee-based beverages – to more than 14 Bally's properties across 10 states.

Bally’s Corporation and PepsiCo Announce Long-Term Beverage Partnership

PepsiCo now has the exclusive pouring rights in Bally's restaurants, food courts, giftshops, convenience stores and vending machines across the company's properties, including Bally's Atlantic City Hotel and Casino and Twin River Casino Hotel. As such, a variety of beverages, including Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy and bubly sparkling water, will be available to Bally's guests in both fountain and packaged forms.

"PepsiCo has a long history in the hospitality and entertainment space, and we couldn't be more excited to bring a variety of beverage choices to Bally's guests. Whether people are enjoying a meal, taking in a show, or enjoying the casinos, our diverse portfolio ensures there is the perfect beverage for everyone and every occasion," said Richard Glover, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America – North Division.

From casinos and hotels to entertainment lounges, sport books and more, PepsiCo will continue to expand its presence in Bally's casinos and resort properties throughout the partnership.

"With this partnership, our two marquee brands are bringing our guests the ultimate entertainment and hospitality experience, said Paul Juliano, Bally's Corporate Vice President of Operations. "We're thrilled to have the PepsiCo portfolio pouring at our casinos and hotels and look forward to collaborating on new ways to enhance every guest visit."

All participating Bally's location will begin pouring PepsiCo products by the end of October 2021.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states. It also owns Gamesys Group plc, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company's operations, include approximately 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

CONTACT: Emily Bloom, EBloom@golin.com

