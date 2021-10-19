Protect Adventure with Premium OtterBox Protection for New Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google continues to expand the Pixel line-up, building on a legacy of incredible photo capabilities, ample storage and robust battery life. OtterBox, No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S., protects these devices with new cases for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.1

OtterBox protects the devices with new cases for Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Defender Series and Symmetry Series for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available now at otterbox.com.

"Google keeps people connected with their smartphones and services," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox ensures you can enjoy everyday moments and more. Whether it's a solo backpacking trip or family dinner with grandma, you can capture precious moments while keeping Pixel protected against those 'oops' moments."

Show off your new Pixel with Symmetry Series. These sleek, slim cases highlight the design features of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro while protecting them from everyday drops and bumps.2 Symmetry Series is available in clear or clear stardust for a subtle sparkle.

Defender Series offers rugged protection for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. With multi-layer defense built for hikes, bikes and clumsy little hands, Defender Series is ready for everything life has to offer. For an extra layer of protection, Defender Series Pro has a built-in silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps inhibit microbial growth and defend the case exterior against many common bacteria.2,3

Clearly Protected Film for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro keeps the brilliant display free of scratches. Easy to install and perfect to pair with OtterBox cases for 360-degree protection against daily use so you stay connected to the moments that matter most.

OtterBox Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro and Clearly Protected Film for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available now on otterbox.com. Also be sure to check out OtterBox's line of power products, perfect for keeping your device charged up for every adventure.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

2 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Defender Series Pro are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

3 Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you, the screen, primarily-interior pieces or holster. OtterBox cases with antimicrobial protection are currently available in the U.S. only.

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewsFoto/OtterBox)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox