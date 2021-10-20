SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Density, Inc. has added to its team, hiring Nellie Hayat as its first-ever Workplace Innovation Leader. Hayat's appointment comes on the heels of rapid growth for Density, in which the company has grown sales 4x YoY and made several new hires to expand its executive team.

Density, Inc. Taps Former Stripe Workplace Strategist, Nellie Hayat, as First-Ever Workplace Innovation Lead

"The pandemic accelerated the need to examine and redefine what purpose our workplaces serve and how they should be designed," said Andrew Farah, co-founder and CEO of Density. "There's a sizable gap between the intent of a space and how it's actually used. Employees aren't just coming back to occupy a desk, they're returning to office for community, collaboration, learning, and co-creation with peers. We're thrilled to welcome Nellie to Density to help our customers navigate this novel time, help design the workplace of the future, embrace new ways of working, and inform real estate strategy."

Hayat brings years of experience to Density as one of the leading voices in the future of work movement. Her efforts to instill intelligent design in the workplace and create workplace experiences that guide higher employee engagement and satisfaction are unparalleled. She has advised several blue-chip technology companies in this space. Notably, Hayat was a Real Estate & Workplace strategist at Stripe where she oversaw the building and opening of more than 10 offices around the world, helping usher in a period of exponential growth for the company. More recently, she was the Head of Workplace Transformation at VergeSense.

"Entire industries have become smarter, more efficient and adaptable with data and insights. It is time for the workplace industry to embrace the same pattern using technologies like Density," said Nellie Hayat, Workplace Innovation Lead, Density. "The pandemic accelerated new ways of working and new standards for inclusivity, diversity and engagement. Now companies are looking to create a workplace experience that appeals to the five generations of workers who will inhabit these spaces and to the new ways of working. I'm excited to help Density's customers on this journey."

Density has raised over $100 million in funding since its founding in 2014. Investors include Kleiner Perkins, 01 Advisors, Upfront Ventures, Founders Fund, Ludlow Ventures, Launch, Disruptive, LPC Ventures, with participation from Alex Rodriguez, Julia and Kevin Hartz, Cyan and Scott Banister, and others.

Hayat will oversee workplace innovation, looking at what the workplace will look like in the future, how it can become smarter and more sustainable.

About Density

At Density we design, build, and derive rich data and actionable insight from sensor technology that is real-time, accurate, and anonymous at the source. For more information, please visit density.io.

(PRNewsfoto/Density, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Density, Inc.