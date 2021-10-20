Gannan video series 2 -- Formerly impoverished village becomes tourism hotspot

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A video released by China.org.cn shows that Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has become known for its clean villages and beautiful landscapes, and its rural residents have been able to start a new, more prosperous chapter in life.

A video series covering best poverty alleviation and rural development practices known as "Building a Better Life: Best Practices from China's Gannan" was unveiled at the 2021 International Seminar on Global Poverty Reduction Partnerships in Beijing on Oct. 19. The three videos cover topics including the yak husbandry industry, formerly impoverished Gaxiu village's path out of poverty, and Xiahe county's Thangka [a type of traditional Tibetan scrolling painting] town, from specific and professional angles, and demonstrate the historical achievements that China has made as it builds a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The videos were co-produced by the Information Office of Gansu Provincial People's Government and the Global Center on Development Knowledge Sharing – a newly established thinktank that operates under the supervision of the China International Publishing Group (CIPG).

This video shows that from modern animal husbandry to the opportunities that it provides for recreation and relaxation, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has become known for its clean villages and beautiful landscapes and its rural residents have been able to start a new, more prosperous chapter in life.

Formerly impoverished village becomes tourism hotspot

http://p.china.org.cn/2021-10/19/content_77819504.htm

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China.org.cn