Modern Hire and Anthem Win Silver Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Award The award recognizes Modern Hire's partnership with Anthem and innovation in science-driven hiring and talent acquisition

CLEVELAND and DELAFIELD, Wis., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire , the leading enterprise hiring platform for video interviewing and pre-hire assessments, today announced that alongside Anthem , it won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence in the Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Process category.

Modern Hire Logo (PRNewsfoto/Modern Hire)

With Modern Hire's ethical selection science and interviewing technology, Anthem revamped its talent acquisition process to create an innovative, candidate-friendly experience to improve the hiring process for client-facing roles. By working with Modern Hire to analyze its data, create custom, job-relevant assessments and leverage on-demand video interviewing technology, Anthem significantly reduced turnover, improved employee performance and enhanced recruiter efficiency.

"At Modern Hire, our goal is to create an efficient, effective, transparent and fair hiring process for enterprises and their candidates," said Karin Borchert, CEO at Modern Hire. "This award is further evidence of our continued advancement toward that goal. We're proud of our work with Anthem and thrilled to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group together through this prestigious award."

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. "The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers."

This marks Modern Hire's second Brandon Hall Group Excellence award in two years. In 2020, Modern Hire and Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian were recognized as a Silver winner in the Best Candidate Experience category.

All winners of the 2021 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php .

To learn more about Modern Hire's award-winning, science-based enterprise hiring platform, please visit www.modernhire.com .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. To learn more about the company's commitment to seriously better hiring, visit www.modernhire.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

Contact:

ModernHire@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Hire