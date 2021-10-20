NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League ("NFL") today announced the launch of an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting public awareness program designed to educate fans who choose to engage in sports betting to do so responsibly. The key message encourages people to play responsibly by sticking to a game plan, including setting a budget to know their limits, using licensed, regulated operators, and asking for help if they need it. The core message of the campaign's creative is "Stick to Your Game Plan. Always Bet Responsibly."

"We feel it is critical that the NFL uses the power of our voice to educate and encourage fans who choose to bet to do so in a safe and responsible way," said Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. "We also recognize that responsible betting programs across the country are under-resourced, especially as legalization spreads nationwide. Collectively, all of us in the sports and betting industries need to learn from international examples and make sure the development of education and support programs matches the state-by-state growth in legalized sports betting. In collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling and our commercial partners, the league is fully committed to advancing responsible betting awareness, education, and problem-gambling support."

As part of this initiative, the NFL has made a multimillion-dollar, multi-year commitment to significantly expand its long-standing partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling ("NCPG"). NCPG is the leading advocacy group committed to addressing problem gambling through public education programs and help services. The NFL's funding will enable the NCPG to launch a national grant program to fund enhanced services offered by local and statewide providers, as well as innovative prevention programs, including expansion of youth-facing curricula. The league's support will also transform the national problem gambling Helpline system and allow for the development of improved communications tools, including a new website, www.responsibleplay.org, which will provide the public with quick tips about betting safely and support resources for those in need.

"The National Council on Problem Gambling is pleased to partner with the NFL to shine a light on the importance of responsible betting," said Keith Whyte, National Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director. "With this partnership, we are able to exponentially enhance the NCPG's ability to provide advocacy, awareness, and assistance on problem gambling. The NFL's far-reaching initiative demonstrates its strong commitment to being an industry leader in raising awareness. The league's support of our advocacy efforts will help fund new communications initiatives, such as ResponsiblePlay.org and a PSA about problem gambling, expand gambling prevention services where they are most needed, and modernize our National Problem Gambling Helpline operations with updated capabilities."

Beginning today and continuing throughout the season, fans will see the NFL's responsible betting initiative roll out across a variety of channels including online, in-stadium, social media and in print. Later this fall, the program will begin to run on national and local television, including broadcast partners and NFL owned-and-operated media channels. In addition, the NFL is working with clubs to spread awareness and education at the local level.

Additional Details about the NFL's Responsible Betting Initiative and Related Partnerships include:

NFL Campaign Primary Message : "Stick to Your Game Plan. Always Bet Responsibly." Messaging Will Encourage Bettors To : Have a solid game plan; Set a budget; Know your limits; Use licensed, regulated operators; and Bet responsibly Messaging Will Drive Bettors To : Visit responsibleplay.org for additional resources and to learn more

National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) Critical investment in the foundation of a national safety net to prevent gambling addiction Providing Agility Grants to state NCPG affiliates, nonprofits or other community organizations that can implement innovative problem gambling prevention programs in their local communities Ongoing initiatives such as the league's awareness and education marketing campaign to help fans and the public understand and use responsible betting techniques, and know where to get help

NFL's Official Sports Betting Partners In the 1980s, Caesars Entertainment became the first casino company to recognize and address responsible gaming through its pioneering "Operation Bet Smart" and "Project 21" programs. In partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling, Caesars established the first national toll-free helpline in 1995, and was the first casino company to provide that helpline across customer contact points. Caesars continues to be a responsible gaming innovator, with cutting-edge technology and programs that encourage guests to play responsibly and empower employees to effectively respond to potential gambling-related problems. For more information about Caesars responsible gaming initiatives, visit Caesars.com/rg Harvard Medical School affiliated-Cambridge Health Alliance. To learn more about DraftKings' commitment to responsible gaming, please visit the company's DraftKings' responsible gaming focus is to protect consumers through game-changing technology, staff training, resources for employees and consumers, and through supporting evidence-based research. DraftKings, a platinum member of NCPG, tailors its products to provide customers with a robust set of responsible gaming tools they need to play responsibly, including limit setting, cooling-off periods, and self-exclusion. The company has expanded responsible gaming education and marketing to a broad range of customer touchpoints including email, social media, retail sportsbooks, and across in-stadium assets in collaboration with the American Gaming Association's "Have A Game Plan" campaign. Additionally, DraftKings has funded important research with world-class organizations like theaffiliated-Cambridge Health Alliance. To learn more about DraftKings' commitment to responsible gaming, please visit the company's Responsible Gaming web page. Craig Carton its National Responsible Gaming Ambassador focused on humanizing and destigmatizing problem gambling. The company was also the first to support the American Gaming Association's national "Have a Game Plan" campaign urging customers to play within limits. FanDuel is the only major operator offering customers opportunity to self-exclude via a free subscription to Gamban, the most comprehensive international gambling blocking software -- able to prohibit access to more than 15,000 sites on up to 15 devices. For more information about FanDuel's commitment to ensuring no bet results in harming a loved one, please visit FanDuel has been the industry leader in its commitment to responsible gaming ("RG"). The company maintains a 100-person Compliance team with experts in RG operations, a dedicated RG engineering team and customer service. FanDuel has placed strong emphasis on RG product innovations, including tools allowing customers to set up wager, deposit, and time limits in-app seamlessly, as well as artificially intelligent analysis to spot unsafe play faster. Recently, it named acclaimed sports media personalityits National Responsible Gaming Ambassador focused on humanizing and destigmatizing problem gambling. The company was also the first to support the American Gaming Association's national "Have a Game Plan" campaign urging customers to play within limits. FanDuel is the only major operator offering customers opportunity to self-exclude via a free subscription to Gamban, the most comprehensive international gambling blocking software -- able to prohibit access to more than 15,000 sites on up to 15 devices. For more information about FanDuel's commitment to ensuring no bet results in harming a loved one, please visit FanDuel.com/playsafe



For more information about responsible betting tools and resources, visit responsibleplay.org.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

Based in Washington D.C., the National Council on Problem Gambling is the only national nonprofit organization that seeks to minimize the economic and social costs associated with gambling addiction by working with all stakeholders. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling. If gambling becomes a problem, NCPG urges people who gamble, as well as their loved ones, to contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without judgment or shame. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call, or text 1-800-522-4700 or visit www.ncpgambling.org/chat . Help is available 24/7 – it is free, anonymous, and confidential.

