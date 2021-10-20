Top Echelon: Recruiting Profession Enjoying Robust Growth in 2021

CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Echelon Software, the leading provider of recruiting software for people who build teams, recently released data regarding the health of the recruitment profession. According to Top Echelon, the members of its recruiting network are helping companies hire more candidates and enjoying more success as a result of the tight market for talent.

"There's no doubt that 2020 was a tough year for a lot of people, including professional recruiters and search consultants," said Top Echelon CEO Mark Demaree. "This year, though, has been different. With workers quitting at unprecedented rates during this 'Great Resignation' and the demand for talent so high, employers are relying upon the services of executive recruiters to help with their hiring needs."

Illustrating how recruiters and search consultants are thriving in today's marketplace, Top Echelon's network of recruiters:

Is currently working 400% more job order s right now than in 2020

Has increased its number of placements by 50% over last year

Billed 46% more through the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the same time a year ago

With the current worker shortage and demand for talent not likely to end soon, Demaree believes the recruiting and staffing profession will continue to thrive throughout the rest of this year and into 2022.

"We're optimistic about the remainder of 2021 in terms of the market conditions, especially as they pertain to recruiters," said Demaree. "Qualified job candidates, especially the top 5% to 10% in the marketplace, are difficult to recruit and they're even tougher to hire."

Top Echelon's network for recruiters is an integrated add-on solution for its foundational product, which is its recruiting and hiring software for identifying, engaging, and hiring top talent in the marketplace. Top Echelon's software combines a powerful, intuitive applicant tracking system (ATS) with a polished and refined CRM designed to promote communication and business growth.

The integration between Top Echelon's recruiting network and its ATS includes the Network Candidates sourcing tool, which houses the resumes of more than six million top candidates. This premium sourcing tool helps recruiters fill their clients' job orders more quickly and make more placements.

ABOUT TOP ECHELON SOFTWARE: Founded in 1988 in Canton, Ohio, Top Echelon's mission statement is "To help the world work by providing innovative recruiting and hiring software that transforms the employment marketplace. Visit www.topechelon.com for more information!

