Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, November 4 - Live Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 PM ET -

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter 2021.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (844) 743-2495 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9529 (International) and enter conference ID 9874006. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger

Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Eiger's lead clinical programs are focused on the development of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, the most serious form of viral hepatitis, with two complementary HDV treatments. Lonafarnib is a first-in-class, oral prenylation inhibitor and peginterferon lambda is a first-in-class, type III, well-tolerated interferon. Both lonafarnib and peginterferon lambda are in global Phase 3 studies.

For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Investors and Media:

Sri Ryali – CFO

Email: sryali@eigerbio.com

Phone: 1-650-272-6138

