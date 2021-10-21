Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale Opens October 2021

AVONDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 127 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities.

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale managed by Lodging Dynamics

"We are excited to welcome sports enthusiasts, players and their families as well as the many tech professionals visiting our region to our hotel; it's a great location and the newest Hilton in the market," said General Manager Matt Hallinan, a Phoenix native returning to his hometown after years of serving in hospitality leadership roles around the nation. "Avondale has a lot of potential as an emerging market in West Phoenix, and we look forward to integrating with the surrounding business and athletic communities."

Staying true to its sustainable brand promise, Home2 Suites Avondale has partnered with Scottsdale-based SunRenu to power the hotel almost completely through solar energy. The hotel also installed five electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in its parking lot.

Owned by Avana Capital and managed by Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group, Home2 Suites Avondale offers all-suite accommodations with fully-accessorized kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel is pet-friendly and features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast. Guests can enjoy an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and grill area.

Located at 10275 W. McDowell Road off of the I-10 freeway, Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale offers guests convenient access to Westgate Entertainment District, the State Farm Stadium of the Arizona Cardinals, the Phoenix Raceway, American Sports Center and Friendship Municipal Park. Home2 Avondale is just 20 minutes to the Phoenix Airport Sky Harbor, 25 minutes to downtown Phoenix.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Phoenix Avondale participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/phxalht-home2-suites-phoenix-avondale.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics) is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest-growing brands in Hilton's history, is a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guestroom configurations and inspired amenities for the cost-conscious guest. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites by Hilton offers complimentary breakfast selections, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, complimentary WiFi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces and pet-friendly environments. Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 475 hotels with 440 in development. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Visit home2suites.com or newsroom.hilton.com/home2suites for additional information, or here for franchising opportunities. Connect with Home2 Suites on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

