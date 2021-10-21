IAB Unveils 2021 Brand Disruption Summit Agenda

Indispensable Insights into the Present and Future of How DTC and Major Brands are Inventing -- and Reimagining -- the Future
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced the agenda for its annual IAB Brand Disruption Summit to be held Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

"If you need to know where to place your bets over the next five years, this is the must-attend event," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "It's a unique, IAB-only opportunity to network with peers and learn what's working now from some of the world's most disruptive executives."

IAB invented the concept of the "Direct Brand Economy," and is the only organization that brings together established and rising DTC brands, big brand innovators, and enabling technology partners. The event will deliver hard-won, real-world insights from industry leaders about what's working, what the challenges are, and where companies need to invest their money and time to find success.

The three day event will discuss:

  • "Consumer Insights: Reaching the NEW New Consumer" on Monday, November 8
  • "Consumer Experience: Engagement 3.0" on Tuesday, November 9
  • "Emerging Partners, Practices, and Solutions" on Wednesday, November 10

2021 IAB Brand Disruption Summit Schedule

Monday, November 8

Consumer Insights:
Reaching the NEW New Consumer

Tuesday, November 9

Consumer Experience 3.0

Wednesday, November 10

Emerging Partners, Practices, and Solutions

 

10:00am

Brand Academy: Growth Strategies through Consumer Journey Marketing

Presented by AcuityAds

10:00am

Brand Academy

Presented by DISQO

11:00am

Opening Remarks
and Founder Five
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

11:00am

Opening Remarks
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

11:00am 

Opening Remarks and Founder Five

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO, Parachute

11:05am

Scaling Sustainability, Sustainably

Josh Tetrick, Co-Founder and CEO, Eat Just, Inc.

Carol Ortenberg, Editor, NOSH

 

11:05am
Founder Stories: Scaling Ro

Rob Schutz, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder, Ro
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

 

11:05am

Retail 3.0

Patrick McLean, Senior Vice President and CMO, Walgreen Co.

David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB

 

11:30AM

Session To Be Announced

Julia Collins, Founder and CEO, Planet FWD

11:35am

The Disrupted Brandscape

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB

 

11:25am

Session To Be Announced

Eric Merkow, Director, North America Global Business Group, Facebook

TOPIC BLOCK E: The "Values" Exchange

Sponsored by Amazon Ads

12:00pm

Founder Stories: PetPlate's Omnichannel Future
Renaldo Webb, Founder, PetPlate
Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB

11:40am

A No B.S. Look at Crypto, Blockchain, NFTs, and other Shiny Objects

Sara B. Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

12:10pm

Intro and Framing:
The "Values" Exchange

Orchid Richardson, Senior Vice President, Programmatic+Data Center, IAB

TOPIC BLOCK A: Understanding the Landscape
 – Trends and Predictions
Sponsored By Facebook

 

TOPIC BLOCK C: New Media Experiences and Insights (Reaching the Unreachables)

Sponsored by TVSquared

12:25pm

Higher Impact: The Power Of Leading With Your Brand Values

Alan Moss, Vice President, Advertising Sales, Amazon

Amy Ginsberg, Chief Investment Officer, Havas Media

Claire Paull, Global Marketing and Training, Amazon Ads

12:40pm

Intro and Framing: Understanding the Landscape – Trends and Predictions
Susan Hogan, Senior Vice President, Research and Analytics, IAB

12:10pm

Intro and Framing: New Media Experiences and Insights (Reaching the Unreachables)

Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB

 

12:40pm

Everything You Know About GenZ (...is Probably Wrong)

Cyrus Beschloss, Chief Executive Officer, Generation Labs

Matin Mirramezani, Chief Operating Officer, Generation Labs

12:45 PM

Session To Be Announced

Becky Taylor, Director, Food and Beverages, Facebook EMEA

12:15 PM

Session To Be Announced

Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared

 

1:00pm

Beyond Box Checking: What It Means to be a "Values-Driven" Brand

Nisha Dua, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BBG Ventures; Founder, BUILT BY GIRLS

12:50pm

Founder Stories: How "OG" DTC Founder Kara Goldin Built a Beverage Giant

Kara Goldin, Founder and CEO, Hint, Inc.
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

12:20pm

Living in a Star Wars World

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, President of Healthcare, Mastercard

1:25pm 

"How To" Deep Dive

Prioritizing Privacy: How to Enhance Consumer Experiences and Increase Brand Trust

Sponsored by Quantcast

Min-Jae Lee, Chief Privacy Officer, Quantcast

1:30pm

Live Commerce and the Transformation of Retailing - Future Lessons From China Now

Michelle Greenwald, CEO,
Catalyzing Innovation

12:40pm

From Award Winning to Audience Owning: Democratization of TV Starts with Creative

Meryl Draper, CEO and Co-Founder, Quirk Creative

Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB

TOPIC BLOCK F: New Models + Marketplaces

Sponsored by PubMatic

1:50pm

Consumer Behavior Re-set:  B.C. v. A.C. (Before COVID and After)
Jeffrey Cole, Director

and CEO, Center for the Digital

Future at USC Annenberg

1:00pm

Winning the Smart Home

Brandon Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Creative

Betsy Fitzgibbons, Shopper Insights Lead, eCommerce and New Transactions, Mars-Wrigley

2:05pm

Intro and Framing

Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB

2:10pm

"How To" Deep Dives

 

Session To Be Announced

Sponsored by Nielsen

 

Session To Be Announced

Sponsored by PubMatic

1:20pm

Rethinking TV Investments: The Metrics that Matter in Today's Converged World

Speakers To Be Announced

2:15pm

The Bulletproof Supply Chain: Lessons From the Pandemic

Rodney Manzo, Founder and CEO, Anvyl

Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chairman, IAB

TOPIC BLOCK B: Navigating the Terrain – The Disruptive Marketers Toolkit

Sponsored by

IBM Watson Advertising

1:45pm

"How To" Deep Dives

 

Session 1: It's Data or Doom:  How To: Step Into The Future Of TV Measurement

Sponsored by Ampersand

Nicole Whitesel, EVP, Advanced TV and Client Success, Publicis Media

Marion Hargett, SVP, Agency Partnerships and Advanced TV, Ampersand

 

Or

 

Session 2: How to Modernize Media Buying Across for Today's Convergent TV and Video Platforms

Programmatic and Addressable TV For All

Sponsored by Beachfront

Jon Halvorson, Global VP, Consumer Experience, Mondelēz

Stephen Jutras, General Manager, Product and Programs, DISH Media

Chris Maccaro, Chief Executive Officer, Beachfront

Brad Stockton, Senior Vice President, US National Video Innovation, dentsu

Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB

2:35pm

Trends Shaping the Brand Economy in 2022

Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB

 

Fractional Leadership

Lee Nadler, Founder and Fractional CMO, Sherpa Marketing

 

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Blair Lawson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Beautycounter
David Sandstrom, Chief Marketing Officer, Klarna

2:55pm

Intro and Framing: Navigating the Terrain – The Disruptive Marketers Toolkit

Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB

TOPIC BLOCK D: Retail, Reinvented - Shoppability and More

Sponsored by YouTube

3:05pm

Closing Keynote

3:00pm

3 Imperatives for Brands in the Next Era of Digital Marketing

Jeremy Hlavacek, Head of Revenue, IBM Watson Advertising

2:25pm

Intro and Framing:
Retail, Reinvented - Shoppability and More

Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB

3:20pm

"How To" Deep Dive

Trust is the New Currency: The Value of First-Party Data Capture

Sponsored by OneTrust

Zachary Faruque, Offering Manager, OneTrust PreferenceChoice

3:05pm

Reading The Tea Leaves: Scaling Celebrity, Using AI to Determine Which Stars Can

Make A Brand

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and Jay Shetty, Founders, SAMA

Philip Smolin, Chief Platform Officer, 100.co
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

2:30pm

Building Community Rather Than Loyalty

Steven Tristan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, Poshmark

Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB

3:55pm

Closing Remarks

3:30pm
Session To Be Announced

Vivian Chang, Vice President, Growth, Clorox

Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, MediaMath

Robert Redmond, Design Principal, Head of AI Ad Product Design, IBM Watson Advertising

2:50pm

Session To Be Announced

David Katz, Vice President, Product Management, YouTube

Sheryl Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Member Engagement and Development, IAB


3:50pm

Content, Commerce, and Direct Connections

Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer, Flowcode

Kristen O'Hara, Chief Business Officer, Hearst Magazines
Darren 'Daz' McColl, Chief Marketing Officer, Neiman Marcus

3:05pm
Focus on the Future: New Frontiers in Retail

Oliver Chen, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst, Retail and Luxury Goods, Cowen

Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB


4:05pm

"How To" Deep Dives

How To Build Creative Campaigns of the Future

Sponsored by Facebook

Hilary Eden, Creative Strategist, Facebook Creative Shop

Dejan Rankovic, Director of Growth, Dr. Squatch

Evan Maines, Director of Media Buying, AdoreMe

Kate Barrows, Vice President, Growth, Rothy's

Andrew Donehower, Industry Manager, Emerging Disruptors, Facebook

 

3:25pm

AR-Powered Shopping Going Mainstream: How Brands and Retailers Can Get it Right

Imran Khan, Co-Founder and CEO, Verishop


4:40pm

Closing Remarks
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB

3:45pm

 "How To" Deep Dives

 

Session To Be Announced

Sponsored by Kroger

 

Session To Be Announced



4:20pm

Closing Remarks


*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.

To view the full 2021 IAB Brand Disruption Summit agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/branddisruption

