IAB Unveils 2021 Brand Disruption Summit Agenda

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, announced the agenda for its annual IAB Brand Disruption Summit to be held Monday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
"If you need to know where to place your bets over the next five years, this is the must-attend event," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "It's a unique, IAB-only opportunity to network with peers and learn what's working now from some of the world's most disruptive executives."
IAB invented the concept of the "Direct Brand Economy," and is the only organization that brings together established and rising DTC brands, big brand innovators, and enabling technology partners. The event will deliver hard-won, real-world insights from industry leaders about what's working, what the challenges are, and where companies need to invest their money and time to find success.
The three day event will discuss:
- "Consumer Insights: Reaching the NEW New Consumer" on Monday, November 8
- "Consumer Experience: Engagement 3.0" on Tuesday, November 9
- "Emerging Partners, Practices, and Solutions" on Wednesday, November 10
2021 IAB Brand Disruption Summit Schedule
Monday, November 8
Consumer Insights:
Tuesday, November 9
Consumer Experience 3.0
Wednesday, November 10
Emerging Partners, Practices, and Solutions
10:00am
Brand Academy: Growth Strategies through Consumer Journey Marketing
Presented by AcuityAds
10:00am
Brand Academy
Presented by DISQO
11:00am
Opening Remarks
11:00am
Opening Remarks
11:00am
Opening Remarks and Founder Five
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB
Ariel Kaye, Founder and CEO, Parachute
11:05am
Scaling Sustainability, Sustainably
Josh Tetrick, Co-Founder and CEO, Eat Just, Inc.
Carol Ortenberg, Editor, NOSH
11:05am
Rob Schutz, Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder, Ro
11:05am
Retail 3.0
Patrick McLean, Senior Vice President and CMO, Walgreen Co.
David Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, IAB
11:30AM
Session To Be Announced
Julia Collins, Founder and CEO, Planet FWD
11:35am
The Disrupted Brandscape
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB
Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB
11:25am
Session To Be Announced
Eric Merkow, Director, North America Global Business Group, Facebook
TOPIC BLOCK E: The "Values" Exchange
Sponsored by Amazon Ads
12:00pm
Founder Stories: PetPlate's Omnichannel Future
11:40am
A No B.S. Look at Crypto, Blockchain, NFTs, and other Shiny Objects
Sara B. Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chair, IAB
12:10pm
Intro and Framing:
Orchid Richardson, Senior Vice President, Programmatic+Data Center, IAB
TOPIC BLOCK A: Understanding the Landscape
TOPIC BLOCK C: New Media Experiences and Insights (Reaching the Unreachables)
Sponsored by TVSquared
12:25pm
Higher Impact: The Power Of Leading With Your Brand Values
Alan Moss, Vice President, Advertising Sales, Amazon
Amy Ginsberg, Chief Investment Officer, Havas Media
Claire Paull, Global Marketing and Training, Amazon Ads
12:40pm
Intro and Framing: Understanding the Landscape – Trends and Predictions
12:10pm
Intro and Framing: New Media Experiences and Insights (Reaching the Unreachables)
Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB
12:40pm
Everything You Know About GenZ (...is Probably Wrong)
Cyrus Beschloss, Chief Executive Officer, Generation Labs
Matin Mirramezani, Chief Operating Officer, Generation Labs
12:45 PM
Session To Be Announced
Becky Taylor, Director, Food and Beverages, Facebook EMEA
12:15 PM
Session To Be Announced
Jo Kinsella, President, TVSquared
1:00pm
Beyond Box Checking: What It Means to be a "Values-Driven" Brand
Nisha Dua, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, BBG Ventures; Founder, BUILT BY GIRLS
12:50pm
Founder Stories: How "OG" DTC Founder Kara Goldin Built a Beverage Giant
Kara Goldin, Founder and CEO, Hint, Inc.
12:20pm
Living in a Star Wars World
Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, President of Healthcare, Mastercard
1:25pm
"How To" Deep Dive
Prioritizing Privacy: How to Enhance Consumer Experiences and Increase Brand Trust
Sponsored by Quantcast
Min-Jae Lee, Chief Privacy Officer, Quantcast
1:30pm
Live Commerce and the Transformation of Retailing - Future Lessons From China Now
Michelle Greenwald, CEO,
12:40pm
From Award Winning to Audience Owning: Democratization of TV Starts with Creative
Meryl Draper, CEO and Co-Founder, Quirk Creative
Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB
TOPIC BLOCK F: New Models + Marketplaces
Sponsored by PubMatic
1:50pm
Consumer Behavior Re-set: B.C. v. A.C. (Before COVID and After)
and CEO, Center for the Digital
Future at USC Annenberg
1:00pm
Winning the Smart Home
Brandon Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Creative
Betsy Fitzgibbons, Shopper Insights Lead, eCommerce and New Transactions, Mars-Wrigley
2:05pm
Intro and Framing
Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB
2:10pm
"How To" Deep Dives
Session To Be Announced
Sponsored by Nielsen
Session To Be Announced
Sponsored by PubMatic
1:20pm
Rethinking TV Investments: The Metrics that Matter in Today's Converged World
Speakers To Be Announced
2:15pm
The Bulletproof Supply Chain: Lessons From the Pandemic
Rodney Manzo, Founder and CEO, Anvyl
Randall Rothenberg, Executive Chairman, IAB
TOPIC BLOCK B: Navigating the Terrain – The Disruptive Marketers Toolkit
Sponsored by
IBM Watson Advertising
1:45pm
"How To" Deep Dives
Session 1: It's Data or Doom: How To: Step Into The Future Of TV Measurement
Sponsored by Ampersand
Nicole Whitesel, EVP, Advanced TV and Client Success, Publicis Media
Marion Hargett, SVP, Agency Partnerships and Advanced TV, Ampersand
Or
Session 2: How to Modernize Media Buying Across for Today's Convergent TV and Video Platforms
Programmatic and Addressable TV For All
Sponsored by Beachfront
Jon Halvorson, Global VP, Consumer Experience, Mondelēz
Stephen Jutras, General Manager, Product and Programs, DISH Media
Chris Maccaro, Chief Executive Officer, Beachfront
Brad Stockton, Senior Vice President, US National Video Innovation, dentsu
Eric John, Vice President, Media Center, IAB
2:35pm
Trends Shaping the Brand Economy in 2022
Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB
Fractional Leadership
Lee Nadler, Founder and Fractional CMO, Sherpa Marketing
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)
Blair Lawson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer, Beautycounter
2:55pm
Intro and Framing: Navigating the Terrain – The Disruptive Marketers Toolkit
Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB
TOPIC BLOCK D: Retail, Reinvented - Shoppability and More
Sponsored by YouTube
3:05pm
Closing Keynote
3:00pm
3 Imperatives for Brands in the Next Era of Digital Marketing
Jeremy Hlavacek, Head of Revenue, IBM Watson Advertising
2:25pm
Intro and Framing:
Zoe Soon, Vice President, Experience Center, IAB
3:20pm
"How To" Deep Dive
Trust is the New Currency: The Value of First-Party Data Capture
Sponsored by OneTrust
Zachary Faruque, Offering Manager, OneTrust PreferenceChoice
3:05pm
Reading The Tea Leaves: Scaling Celebrity, Using AI to Determine Which Stars Can
Make A Brand
Radhi Devlukia-Shetty and Jay Shetty, Founders, SAMA
Philip Smolin, Chief Platform Officer, 100.co
2:30pm
Building Community Rather Than Loyalty
Steven Tristan Young, Chief Marketing Officer, Poshmark
Carryl Pierre-Drews, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IAB
3:55pm
Closing Remarks
3:30pm
Vivian Chang, Vice President, Growth, Clorox
Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer, MediaMath
Robert Redmond, Design Principal, Head of AI Ad Product Design, IBM Watson Advertising
2:50pm
Session To Be Announced
David Katz, Vice President, Product Management, YouTube
Sheryl Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Member Engagement and Development, IAB
3:50pm
Content, Commerce, and Direct Connections
Jim Norton, Chief Revenue Officer, Flowcode
Kristen O'Hara, Chief Business Officer, Hearst Magazines
3:05pm
Oliver Chen, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst, Retail and Luxury Goods, Cowen
Chris Bruderle, Senior Director, Research and Analytics, IAB
4:05pm
"How To" Deep Dives
How To Build Creative Campaigns of the Future
Sponsored by Facebook
Hilary Eden, Creative Strategist, Facebook Creative Shop
Dejan Rankovic, Director of Growth, Dr. Squatch
Evan Maines, Director of Media Buying, AdoreMe
Kate Barrows, Vice President, Growth, Rothy's
Andrew Donehower, Industry Manager, Emerging Disruptors, Facebook
3:25pm
AR-Powered Shopping Going Mainstream: How Brands and Retailers Can Get it Right
Imran Khan, Co-Founder and CEO, Verishop
4:40pm
Closing Remarks
3:45pm
"How To" Deep Dives
Session To Be Announced
Sponsored by Kroger
Session To Be Announced
4:20pm
Closing Remarks
*All times are in EST; Speakers and timing are subject to change, refer to the website for up-to-date information.
To view the full 2021 IAB Brand Disruption Summit agenda, speakers, and any updates, please visit: https://www.iab.com/branddisruption
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership comprises more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
