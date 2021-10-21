People's United Financial Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $139.7 Million, or $0.32 per Common Share

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:
`
($ in millions, except per common share data)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Sep. 30, 2020
Net income
$ 139.7
$ 170.8
$ 144.6
Net income available
136.2
167.3
141.1
to common shareholders
Per common share
0.32
0.39
0.34
Operating earnings1
141.1
176.1
144.7
Per common share
0.33
0.41
0.34
Net interest income
$ 370.3
$ 380.9
$ 391.4
Net interest margin
2.64%
2.70%
2.97%
Non-interest income
100.4
99.0
101.1
Non-interest expense
$ 289.2
$ 305.0
$ 293.6
Operating non-interest expense1
282.9
293.8
289.0
Efficiency ratio
56.8%
57.4%
53.8%
Average balances
Loans
$ 39,934
$ 41,683
$ 44,853
Deposits
52,822
53,041
49,542
Period-end balances
Loans
39,526
41,366
45,231
Deposits
52,871
52,581
49,637
1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2021
Jun. 30, 2021
Sep. 30, 2020
Asset Quality
Net loan charge-offs
0.08%
0.10%
0.15%
to average total loans
Non-performing loans
0.81%
0.79%
0.68%
as a percentage of total loans
Returns
Return on average assets1
0.87%
1.07%
0.94%
Return on average tangible common equity1
11.6%
14.7%
13.1%
Capital Ratios
People's United Financial, Inc.
Tangible common equity / tangible assets
7.8%
7.7%
7.5%
Tier 1 leverage
8.6%
8.4%
8.2%
Common equity tier 1
11.7%
11.3%
9.9%
Tier 1 risk-based
12.3%
11.8%
10.5%
Total risk-based
13.4%
13.1%
11.8%
People's United Bank, N.A.
Tier 1 leverage
8.8%
8.8%
8.7%
Common equity tier 1
12.6%
12.3%
11.0%
Tier 1 risk-based
12.6%
12.3%
11.0%
Total risk-based
13.6%
13.5%
12.3%
1 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
The Board of Directors declared a $0.1825 per common share quarterly dividend payable November 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021. Based on the closing stock price on October 20, 2021, the dividend yield on People's United Financial common stock is 3.9 percent.
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with over $63.5 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
3Q 2021 Financial Highlights
Summary
- Net income totaled $139.7 million, or $0.32 per common share.
- Net interest income totaled $370.3 million in 3Q21 compared to $380.9 million in 2Q21.
- Net interest margin decreased six basis points from 2Q21 to 2.64% reflecting:
- Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $12.0 million.
- Non-interest income totaled $100.4 million in 3Q21 compared to $99.0 million in 2Q21.
- Non-interest expense totaled $289.2 million in 3Q21 compared to $305.0 million in 2Q21.
- The effective income tax rate was 17.5% for 3Q21 and 19.8% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 37.0% for the full-year of 2020.
Commercial Banking
- Commercial loans totaled $30.5 billion at September 30, 2021, a $1.4 billion decrease from June 30, 2021.
- Average commercial loans totaled $30.7 billion in 3Q21, a $1.3 billion decrease from 2Q21.
- Commercial deposits totaled $25.9 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $24.9 billion at June 30, 2021.
- The ratio of non-accrual commercial loans to total commercial loans was 0.84% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.82% at June 30, 2021.
- Non-performing commercial assets totaled $262.1 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $269.2 million at June 30, 2021.
- For the commercial loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of commercial loans was 0.75% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.76% at June 30, 2021.
- The commercial allowance for credit losses represented 90% of non-accrual commercial loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 93% at June 30, 2021.
Retail Banking
- Residential mortgage loans totaled $7.3 billion at September 30, 2021, a $356 million decrease from June 30, 2021.
- Home equity loans totaled $1.7 billion at September 30, 2021, a $90 million decrease from June 30, 2021.
- Retail deposits totaled $27.0 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $27.7 billion at June 30, 2021.
- The ratio of non-accrual residential mortgage loans to residential mortgage loans was 0.68% at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.65% at June 30, 2021.
- The ratio of non-accrual home equity loans to home equity loans was 0.96% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.01% at June 30, 2021.
- For the retail loan portfolio, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of retail loans was 1.36% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2021.
- The retail allowance for credit losses represented 187% of non-accrual retail loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 158% at June 30, 2021.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Earnings Data:
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
377.9
$
388.7
$
393.5
$
390.2
$
398.7
Net interest income
370.3
380.9
385.9
382.8
391.4
Provision for credit losses
12.1
(40.8)
(13.6)
14.7
26.8
Non-interest income (1)
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
101.1
Non-interest expense (1)
289.2
305.0
311.9
646.4
293.6
Income (loss) before income tax expense
169.4
215.7
182.2
(100.1)
172.1
Net income (loss)
139.7
170.8
144.5
(145.3)
144.6
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (1)
136.2
167.3
141.0
(148.8)
141.1
Selected Statistical Data:
Net interest margin (2)
2.64
%
2.70
%
2.74
%
2.84
%
2.97
Return on average assets (1), (2)
0.87
1.07
0.90
(0.93)
0.94
Return on average common equity (2)
7.2
9.1
7.7
(7.8)
7.5
Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)
11.6
14.7
12.5
(13.4)
13.1
Efficiency ratio (1)
56.8
57.4
56.6
55.5
53.8
Common Share Data:
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.40
$
0.34
$
(0.36)
$
0.34
Diluted (1)
0.32
0.39
0.33
(0.35)
0.34
Dividends paid per common share
0.1825
0.1825
0.1800
0.1800
0.1800
Common dividend payout ratio (1)
56.8
%
46.2
%
53.7
%
(50.8)
%
53.6
Book value per common share
$
17.85
$
17.77
$
17.42
$
17.56
$
18.11
Tangible book value per common share (1)
11.18
11.08
10.70
10.77
10.37
Stock price:
High
18.08
19.62
19.40
13.58
12.36
Low
15.18
16.75
12.66
9.98
9.74
Close
17.47
17.14
17.90
12.93
10.31
Common shares outstanding (in millions) (1)
427.77
427.77
427.22
424.68
424.67
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
424.77
425.08
422.58
420.39
420.29
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
(2) Annualized.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As of and for the
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2020
Earnings Data:
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
1,160.1
$
1,215.4
Net interest income
1,137.1
1,193.0
Provision for credit losses
(42.3)
141.1
Non-interest income
294.0
314.5
Non-interest expense (1)
906.1
917.7
Income before income tax expense
567.3
448.7
Net income
455.0
364.9
Net income available to common shareholders (1)
444.5
354.4
Selected Statistical Data:
Net interest margin (2)
2.69
%
3.05
%
Return on average assets (1), (2)
0.95
0.80
Return on average common equity (2)
8.0
6.3
Return on average tangible common equity (1), (2)
12.9
11.0
Efficiency ratio (1)
56.9
53.8
Common Share Data:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
1.06
$
0.84
Diluted (1)
1.05
0.84
Dividends paid per common share
0.5450
0.5375
Common dividend payout ratio (1)
51.8
%
64.5
%
Book value per common share
$
17.85
$
18.11
Tangible book value per common share (1)
11.18
10.37
Stock price:
High
19.62
17.00
Low
12.66
9.37
Close
17.47
10.31
Common shares oustanding (in millions) (1)
427.77
424.67
Weighted average diluted common shares (in millions)
424.21
423.28
(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
(2) Annualized.
People's United Financial, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Continued
As of and for the Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Financial Condition Data:
Total assets
$
63,673
$
63,341
$
64,172
$
63,092
$
60,871
Loans
39,526
41,366
42,770
43,870
45,231
Securities
10,541
10,597
10,445
9,191
8,270
Short-term investments
7,723
5,249
4,992
3,766
439
Allowance for credit losses on loans
352
348
399
425
424
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
2,817
2,826
2,835
2,846
3,244
Deposits
52,871
52,581
53,475
52,138
49,637
Borrowings
977
952
1,156
1,148
1,237
Notes and debentures
999
1,002
1,003
1,010
1,012
Stockholders' equity
7,783
7,750
7,592
7,603
7,831
Total risk-weighted assets (1):
People's United Financial, Inc.
42,711
43,654
43,833
45,075
45,756
People's United Bank, N.A.
42,706
43,623
43,812
45,016
45,685
Non-accrual loans
321
328
353
329
306
Net loan charge-offs
7.7
10.3
12.4
13.4
17.3
Average Balances:
Loans
$
39,934
$
41,683
$
42,854
$
44,061
$
44,853
Securities (2)
10,432
10,418
9,561
8,390
7,922
Short-term investments
6,999
5,469
5,000
2,582
842
Total earning assets
57,365
57,570
57,415
55,034
53,617
Total assets
63,876
63,930
64,057
62,396
61,293
Deposits
52,822
53,041
52,876
50,674
49,542
Borrowings
940
1,012
1,143
1,233
1,283
Notes and debentures
1,002
1,003
1,008
1,011
1,014
Total funding liabilities
54,764
55,056
55,027
52,918
51,839
Stockholders' equity
7,779
7,634
7,606
7,884
7,801
Ratios:
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
Non-performing assets to total loans, real estate owned
and repossessed assets
0.83
0.82
0.85
0.78
0.71
Allowance for credit losses on loans to:
Total loans
0.89
0.84
0.93
0.97
0.94
Non-accrual loans
109.9
106.1
113.0
129.1
138.4
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets
12.9
11.9
11.9
12.6
12.7
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.2
12.2
11.8
12.1
12.9
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
7.8
7.7
7.4
7.5
7.5
Total risk-based capital (1):
People's United Financial, Inc.
13.4
13.1
12.9
12.4
11.8
People's United Bank, N.A.
13.6
13.5
13.5
12.8
12.3
(1) September 30, 2021 amounts and ratios are preliminary.
(2) Average balances for securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in millions)
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 410.6
$ 516.3
$ 477.3
$ 616.8
Short-term investments
7,723.0
5,249.4
3,766.0
438.6
Securities:
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
6,257.0
6,328.6
4,925.5
4,080.7
Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
3,929.8
4,003.1
3,993.8
3,916.5
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
264.7
264.9
266.6
267.1
Equity securities, at fair value
-
-
5.3
5.6
Total securities
10,451.5
10,596.6
9,191.2
8,269.9
Loans held-for-sale
9.8
5.4
26.5
21.4
Loans:
Commercial and industrial (1)
12,769.0
13,627.4
14,982.3
15,295.0
Commercial real estate (1)
12,662.6
13,243.2
13,336.9
13,713.3
Equipment financing
5,040.3
4,990.9
4,930.0
4,887.6
Total Commercial Portfolio
30,471.9
31,861.5
33,249.2
33,895.9
Residential mortgage
7,269.8
7,626.2
8,518.9
9,095.6
Home equity and other consumer
1,784.1
1,877.9
2,101.4
2,239.1
Total Retail Portfolio
9,053.9
9,504.1
10,620.3
11,334.7
Total loans
39,525.8
41,365.6
43,869.5
45,230.6
Less allowance for credit losses on loans
(352.4)
(348.1)
(425.1)
(423.8)
Total loans, net
39,173.4
41,017.5
43,444.4
44,806.8
Goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets
2,816.9
2,825.8
2,845.9
3,243.5
Bank-owned life insurance
716.5
713.7
711.6
710.5
Premises and equipment, net
249.9
261.8
276.7
281.3
Other assets
2,121.0
2,154.2
2,352.2
2,482.4
Total assets
$ 63,672.6
$ 63,340.7
$ 63,091.8
$ 60,871.2
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 16,334.6
$ 16,722.8
$ 15,881.7
$ 14,101.9
Savings
6,685.4
6,710.2
6,029.7
5,846.3
Interest-bearing checking and money market
25,614.7
24,705.9
24,567.5
23,361.8
Time
4,236.6
4,442.3
5,658.8
6,326.5
Total deposits
52,871.3
52,581.2
52,137.7
49,636.5
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
569.6
569.7
569.7
579.8
Customer repurchase agreements
407.8
382.5
452.9
432.5
Federal funds purchased
-
-
125.0
225.0
Total borrowings
977.4
952.2
1,147.6
1,237.3
Notes and debentures
999.4
1,001.6
1,009.6
1,012.0
Other liabilities
1,041.5
1,056.1
1,194.1
1,153.9
Total liabilities
55,889.6
55,591.1
55,489.0
53,039.7
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
244.1
244.1
244.1
244.1
Common stock
5.4
5.4
5.3
5.3
Additional paid-in capital
7,714.9
7,709.4
7,663.6
7,657.3
Retained earnings
1,574.7
1,516.5
1,363.6
1,589.1
Unallocated common stock of ESOP, at cost
(110.2)
(112.0)
(115.6)
(117.4)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(176.9)
(144.8)
(89.2)
(77.9)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,469.0)
(1,469.0)
(1,469.0)
(1,469.0)
Total stockholders' equity
7,783.0
7,749.6
7,602.8
7,831.5
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 63,672.6
$ 63,340.7
$ 63,091.8
$ 60,871.2
(1) In the first quarter of 2021, the Company completed a portfolio review to ensure consistent classification of certain
commercial loans across the Company's franchise and conformity to industry practice for such loans. As a result,
approximately $350 million of loans secured by non-owner-occupied commercial properties were prospectively
reclassified, in March 2021, from commercial and industrial loans to commercial real estate loans. Prior period
balances were not restated to conform to the current presentation.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Commercial and industrial
$ 104.3
$ 107.9
$ 116.1
$ 111.3
$ 110.7
Commercial real estate
96.5
101.6
98.8
106.1
110.5
Equipment financing
62.3
62.5
62.8
62.1
65.4
Residential mortgage
58.8
64.4
69.9
74.9
82.1
Home equity and other consumer
15.2
16.2
16.5
18.7
19.9
Total interest on loans
337.1
352.6
364.1
373.1
388.6
Securities
53.8
52.4
51.4
47.2
47.5
Short-term investments
2.8
1.3
1.2
0.8
0.4
Loans held-for-sale
0.1
-
0.3
0.4
0.3
Total interest and dividend income
393.8
406.3
417.0
421.5
436.8
Interest expense:
Deposits
15.1
17.1
22.7
30.1
36.5
Borrowings
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.3
1.5
Notes and debentures
7.2
7.2
7.2
7.3
7.4
Total interest expense
23.5
25.4
31.1
38.7
45.4
Net interest income
370.3
380.9
385.9
382.8
391.4
Provision for credit losses on loans
12.0
(40.7)
(13.6)
14.7
27.1
Provision for credit losses on securities
0.1
(0.1)
-
-
(0.3)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
358.2
421.7
399.5
368.1
364.6
Non-interest income:
Bank service charges
25.9
24.9
23.5
24.7
24.5
Investment management fees
21.1
21.5
19.9
18.9
18.8
Commercial banking lending fees
11.8
14.1
13.6
15.5
12.7
Operating lease income
10.6
11.2
11.3
12.9
12.4
Cash management fees
9.6
9.6
9.2
9.1
8.8
Customer interest rate swap income, net
1.8
2.4
0.1
2.2
1.2
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses (1)
-
-
-
75.9
-
Other non-interest income
19.6
15.3
17.0
19.0
22.7
Total non-interest income
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
101.1
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
167.7
177.6
172.8
166.6
166.5
Occupancy and equipment
50.2
50.0
49.1
50.9
49.1
Professional and outside services
27.6
30.0
33.6
24.9
24.1
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
8.9
8.8
11.0
9.7
10.2
Operating lease expense
7.0
7.6
7.8
8.5
9.3
Regulatory assessments
6.6
7.8
8.1
6.9
8.4
Goodwill impairment
-
-
-
353.0
-
Other non-interest expense
21.2
23.2
29.5
25.9
26.0
Total non-interest expense (1)
289.2
305.0
311.9
646.4
293.6
Income (loss) before income tax expense
169.4
215.7
182.2
(100.1)
172.1
Income tax expense
29.7
44.9
37.7
45.2
27.5
Net income (loss)
139.7
170.8
144.5
(145.3)
144.6
Preferred stock dividend
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 136.2
$ 167.3
$ 141.0
$(148.8)
$ 141.1
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$ 0.32
$ 0.40
$ 0.34
$ (0.36)
$ 0.34
Diluted
0.32
0.39
0.33
(0.35)
0.34
(1) The gain on sale of business, net of expenses, is considered non-operating income. Total non-interest expense includes
$6.3 million, $11.2 million, $19.6 million, $357.9 million and $4.6 million of non-operating expenses for the three months ended
September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP
Financial Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP.
People's United Financial, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2020
Interest and dividend income:
Commercial and industrial
$ 328.3
$ 382.5
Commercial real estate
296.9
329.5
Equipment financing
187.6
201.2
Residential mortgage
193.1
257.3
Home equity and other consumer
47.9
68.0
Total interest on loans
1,053.8
1,238.5
Securities
157.6
148.5
Short-term investments
5.3
2.6
Loans held-for-sale
0.4
3.9
Total interest and dividend income
1,217.1
1,393.5
Interest expense:
Deposits
54.9
157.1
Borrowings
3.5
18.9
Notes and debentures
21.6
24.5
Total interest expense
80.0
200.5
Net interest income
1,137.1
1,193.0
Provision for credit losses on loans
(42.3)
141.4
Provision for credit losses on securities
-
(0.3)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,179.4
1,051.9
Non-interest income:
Bank service charges
74.3
72.8
Investment management fees
62.5
54.3
Commercial banking lending fees
39.5
35.4
Operating lease income
33.1
36.8
Cash management fees
28.4
24.3
Customer interest rate swap income, net
4.3
12.7
Other non-interest income
51.9
78.2
Total non-interest income
294.0
314.5
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
518.1
508.2
Occupancy and equipment
149.3
148.1
Professional and outside services
91.2
88.3
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
28.7
31.1
Regulatory assessments
22.5
25.8
Operating lease expense
22.4
27.9
Other non-interest expense
73.9
88.3
Total non-interest expense (1)
906.1
917.7
Income before income tax expense
567.3
448.7
Income tax expense
112.3
83.8
Net income
455.0
364.9
Preferred stock dividend
10.5
10.5
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 444.5
$ 354.4
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 1.06
$ 0.84
Diluted
1.05
0.84
(1) Total non-interest expense includes $37.1 million and $41.0 million of non-operating expenses for
the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. See Non-GAAP Financial
Measures and Reconciliation to GAAP beginning.
People's United Financial, Inc.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Three months ended
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 6,999.3
$ 2.8
0.16%
$ 5,468.5
$ 1.3
0.09%
$ 841.5
$ 0.4
0.19%
Securities (2)
10,432.0
59.1
2.27
10,418.3
57.6
2.21
7,922.4
52.5
2.65
Loans:
Commercial real estate
12,906.9
96.5
2.99
13,434.9
101.6
3.02
13,853.1
110.5
3.19
Commercial and industrial
12,759.6
106.6
3.34
13,570.0
110.5
3.26
14,419.8
113.0
3.13
Equipment financing
5,001.7
62.3
4.99
4,933.7
62.5
5.07
4,876.4
65.4
5.37
Residential mortgage
7,437.6
58.9
3.16
7,828.0
64.4
3.29
9,408.0
82.4
3.51
Home equity and other consumer
1,828.2
15.2
3.32
1,916.2
16.2
3.39
2,296.0
19.9
3.47
Total loans
39,934.0
339.5
3.40
41,682.8
355.2
3.41
44,853.3
391.2
3.49
Total earning assets
57,365.3
$ 401.4
2.80%
57,569.6
$ 414.1
2.88%
53,617.2
$ 444.1
3.31%
Other assets
6,511.1
6,360.5
7,676.2
Total assets
$ 63,876.4
$ 63,930.1
$ 61,293.4
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 16,469.5
$ -
- %
$ 16,324.6
$ -
- %
$ 13,753.8
$ -
- %
Savings, interest-bearing checking
and money market
32,030.8
8.9
0.11
32,088.4
10.1
0.13
28,970.0
16.4
0.23
Time
4,322.2
6.2
0.57
4,627.6
7.0
0.61
6,817.8
20.1
1.18
Total deposits
52,822.5
15.1
0.11
53,040.6
17.1
0.13
49,541.6
36.5
0.29
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
569.6
1.1
0.79
569.7
1.0
0.70
640.5
1.3
0.79
Customer repurchase agreements
370.5
0.1
0.10
379.6
0.1
0.11
382.6
0.2
0.18
Federal funds purchased
-
-
-
62.6
-
0.09
260.1
-
0.08
Total borrowings
940.1
1.2
0.52
1,011.9
1.1
0.44
1,283.2
1.5
0.46
Notes and debentures
1,001.7
7.2
2.85
1,003.6
7.2
2.89
1,014.0
7.4
2.92
Total funding liabilities
54,764.3
$ 23.5
0.17%
55,056.1
$ 25.4
0.19%
51,838.8
$ 45.4
0.35%
Other liabilities
1,332.8
1,239.8
1,653.3
Total liabilities
56,097.1
56,295.9
53,492.1
Stockholders' equity
7,779.3
7,634.2
7,801.3
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$ 63,876.4
$ 63,930.1
$ 61,293.4
Net interest income/spread (3)
$ 377.9
2.63%
$ 388.7
2.69%
$ 398.7
2.96%
Net interest margin
2.64%
2.70%
2.97%
(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.
(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $7.6 million, $7.8 million and $7.3 million for the three months ended
September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
People's United Financial, Inc.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST AND YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS (1)
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Nine months ended
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
(dollars in millions)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Short-term investments
$ 5,829.9
$ 5.3
0.12%
$ 635.9
$ 2.6
0.55%
Securities (2)
10,140.2
173.4
2.28
8,061.0
163.3
2.70
Loans:
Commercial real estate
13,206.3
296.9
3.00
14,219.8
382.5
3.59
Commercial and industrial
13,544.0
335.5
3.30
13,065.7
337.6
3.44
Equipment financing
4,941.5
187.6
5.06
4,908.5
201.2
5.47
Residential mortgage
7,861.4
193.5
3.28
9,820.4
258.0
3.50
Home equity and other consumer
1,926.4
47.9
3.31
2,475.7
70.7
3.81
Total loans
41,479.6
1,061.4
3.41
44,490.1
1,250.0
3.75
Total earning assets
57,449.7
$ 1,240.1
2.88%
53,187.0
$ 1,415.9
3.55%
Other assets
6,504.1
7,395.1
Total assets
$ 63,953.8
$ 60,582.1
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$ 16,207.1
$ -
- %
$ 12,233.7
$ -
- %
Savings, interest-bearing checking
and money market
31,980.5
31.8
0.13
27,111.2
77.5
0.38
Time
4,725.4
23.1
0.65
8,046.8
79.6
1.32
Total deposits
52,913.0
54.9
0.14
47,391.7
157.1
0.44
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
569.7
3.1
0.74
1,639.6
12.6
1.02
Customer repurchase agreements
390.8
0.4
0.11
356.0
0.9
0.35
Federal funds purchased
70.5
-
0.09
847.7
5.4
0.85
Total borrowings
1,031.0
3.5
0.46
2,843.3
18.9
0.89
Notes and debentures
1,004.3
21.6
2.87
1,009.1
24.5
3.24
Total funding liabilities
54,948.3
$ 80.0
0.19%
51,244.1
$ 200.5
0.52%
Other liabilities
1,331.7
1,550.5
Total liabilities
56,280.0
52,794.6
Stockholders' equity
7,673.8
7,787.5
Total liabilities and
stockholders' equity
$ 63,953.8
$ 60,582.1
Net interest income/spread (3)
$ 1,160.1
2.69%
$ 1,215.4
3.03%
Net interest margin
2.69%
3.05%
(1) Average yields earned and rates paid are annualized.
(2) Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
(3) The fully taxable equivalent adjustment was $23.0 million and $22.4 million for the nine months
ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
$
98.7
$
96.1
$
90.2
$
60.4
$
85.3
Commercial and industrial
57.2
57.0
69.2
76.4
86.7
Equipment financing
99.2
107.2
118.1
109.3
49.0
Total Commercial
255.1
260.3
277.5
246.1
221.0
Retail:
Residential mortgage
49.1
49.5
56.9
62.3
62.9
Home equity
16.3
18.1
18.7
20.5
22.1
Other consumer
-
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
Total Retail
65.4
67.7
75.8
83.0
85.2
Total non-accrual loans (1)
320.5
328.0
353.3
329.1
306.2
Real estate owned:
Residential
1.6
1.6
1.5
3.2
1.9
Commercial
-
3.5
3.5
3.6
3.6
Total real estate owned
1.6
5.1
5.0
6.8
5.5
Repossessed assets
7.4
5.6
5.4
5.7
9.7
Total non-performing assets
$
329.5
$
338.7
$
363.7
$
341.6
$
321.4
Non-accrual loans as a percentage of total loans
0.81
%
0.79
%
0.83
%
0.75
%
0.68
%
Non-performing assets as a percentage of:
Total loans, real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.83
0.82
0.85
0.78
0.71
Tangible stockholders' equity and allowance
for credit losses
6.20
6.43
7.05
6.59
6.41
(1) Reported net of government guarantees totaling $1.1 million at September 30, 2021, $1.2 million at June 30, 2021,
$2.5 million at March 31, 2021, $2.5 million at December 31, 2020 and $2.4 million at September 30, 2020.
People's United Financial, Inc.
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Allowance for credit losses on loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$
348.1
$
399.1
$
425.1
$
423.8
$
414.0
Charge-offs
(13.2)
(13.9)
(17.8)
(16.7)
(19.3)
Recoveries
5.5
3.6
5.4
3.3
2.0
Net loan charge-offs
(7.7)
(10.3)
(12.4)
(13.4)
(17.3)
Provision for credit losses on loans
12.0
(40.7)
(13.6)
14.7
27.1
Balance at end of period
$
352.4
$
348.1
$
399.1
$
425.1
$
423.8
Allowance for credit losses on loans
as a percentage of:
Total loans
0.89
%
0.84
%
0.93
%
0.97
%
0.94
%
Non-accrual loans
109.9
106.1
113.0
129.1
138.4
NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Commercial:
Commercial real estate
$
3.7
$
0.8
$
5.8
$
0.1
$
4.1
Commercial and industrial
0.3
3.0
(0.5)
6.6
6.9
Equipment financing
4.2
6.9
7.2
6.8
6.2
Total
8.2
10.7
12.5
13.5
17.2
Retail:
Residential mortgage
(0.7)
(0.4)
(0.3)
(0.3)
(0.2)
Home equity
(0.1)
(0.2)
(0.2)
-
-
Other consumer
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.2
0.3
Total
(0.5)
(0.4)
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.1
Total net loan charge-offs
$
7.7
$
10.3
$
12.4
$
13.4
$
17.3
Net loan charge-offs to
average total loans (annualized)
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.15
%
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
In addition to evaluating People's United Financial Inc. ("People's United") results of operations in accordance with
U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis
of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios, tangible book value per
common share and operating earnings metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide
information useful to investors in understanding People's United's underlying operating performance and trends, and
facilitates comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Further, the efficiency ratio and operating
earnings metrics are used by management in its assessment of financial performance, including non-interest expense
control, while the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are used to analyze the
relative strength of People's United's capital position.
The efficiency ratio, which represents an approximate measure of the cost required by People's United to generate a
dollar of revenue, is the ratio of (i) total non-interest expense (excluding operating lease expense, goodwill impairment
charges, amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets, losses on real estate assets and non-recurring
expenses) (the numerator) to (ii) net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis plus total non-interest
income (including the FTE adjustment on bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") income, the netting of operating lease
expense and excluding gains and losses on sales of assets other than residential mortgage loans and acquired loans, and
non-recurring income) (the denominator). People's United generally considers an item of income or expense to be
non-recurring if it is not similar to an item of income or expense of a type incurred within the last two years and is not
similar to an item of income or expense of a type reasonably expected to be incurred within the following two years.
Operating earnings exclude from net income available to common shareholders those items that management considers
to be of such a non-recurring or infrequent nature that, by excluding such items (net of income taxes), People's United's
results can be measured and assessed on a more consistent basis from period to period. Items excluded from operating
earnings, which include, but are not limited to: (i) non-recurring gains/losses; (ii) merger-related expenses, including
acquisition integration and other costs; (iii) writedowns of banking house assets and related lease termination costs;
(iv) severance-related costs; and (v) charges related to executive-level management separation costs, are generally also
excluded when calculating the efficiency ratio. Operating earnings per common share ("EPS") is derived by determining the
per common share impact of the respective adjustments to arrive at operating earnings and adding (subtracting) such
amounts to (from) diluted EPS, as reported. Operating return on average assets is calculated by dividing operating earnings
(annualized) by average total assets. Operating return on average tangible common equity is calculated by dividing
operating earnings (annualized) by average tangible common equity. The operating common dividend payout ratio is
calculated by dividing common dividends paid by operating earnings for the respective period.
Pre-provision net revenue is a useful financial measure as it enables an assessment of the Company's ability to generate
earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle as well as providing an additional basis for comparing the Company's
results of operation between periods by isolating the impact of the provision for credit losses, which can vary significantly
between periods.
The tangible common equity ratio is the ratio of (i) tangible common equity (total stockholders' equity less preferred
stock, goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the numerator) to (ii) tangible assets (total assets less
goodwill and other acquisition-related intangible assets) (the denominator). Tangible book value per common share is
calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares (total common shares issued, less common shares
classified as treasury shares and unallocated Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") common shares).
In light of diversity in presentation among financial institutions, the methodologies used by People's United for
determining the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above may differ from those used by other financial
institutions.
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING NON-INTEREST EXPENSE AND EFFICIENCY RATIO
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Total non-interest expense
$ 289.2
$ 305.0
$ 311.9
$ 646.4
$ 293.6
$ 906.1
$ 917.7
Adjustments to arrive at operating
non-interest expense:
Merger-related expenses
(4.7)
(9.2)
(7.5)
(4.9)
(4.6)
(21.4)
(41.0)
Stop & Shop contract termination costs
(1.6)
(2.0)
(12.1)
-
-
(15.7)
-
Goodwill impairment charge
-
-
-
(353.0)
-
-
-
Total
(6.3)
(11.2)
(19.6)
(357.9)
(4.6)
(37.1)
(41.0)
Operating non-interest expense
282.9
293.8
292.3
288.5
289.0
869.0
876.7
Adjustments:
Amortization of other acquisition-related
intangible assets
(8.9)
(8.8)
(11.0)
(9.7)
(10.2)
(28.7)
(31.1)
Operating lease expense
(7.0)
(7.6)
(7.8)
(8.5)
(9.3)
(22.4)
(27.9)
Other (1)
(1.2)
(1.3)
(1.7)
(1.3)
(5.1)
(4.2)
(8.9)
Total non-interest expense for
efficiency ratio
$ 265.8
$ 276.1
$ 271.8
$ 269.0
$ 264.4
$ 813.7
$ 808.8
Net interest income (FTE basis)
$ 377.9
$ 388.7
$ 393.5
$ 390.2
$ 398.7
$ 1,160.1
$ 1,215.4
Total non-interest income
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
101.1
294.0
314.5
Total revenues
478.3
487.7
488.1
568.4
499.8
1,454.1
1,529.9
Adjustments:
Operating lease expense
(7.0)
(7.6)
(7.8)
(8.5)
(9.3)
(22.4)
(27.9)
BOLI FTE adjustment
1.0
0.7
0.6
0.9
0.8
2.3
2.6
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses
-
-
-
(75.9)
-
-
-
Other (2)
(4.0)
-
(1.1)
-
(0.1)
(5.1)
(0.4)
Total revenues for efficiency ratio
$ 468.3
$ 480.8
$ 479.8
$ 484.9
$ 491.2
$ 1,428.9
$ 1,504.2
Efficiency ratio
56.8%
57.4%
56.6%
55.5%
53.8%
56.9%
53.8%
(1) Items classified as "other" and deducted from non-interest expense for purposes of calculating the
efficiency ratio include certain franchise taxes and real estate owned expenses.
(2) Items classified as "other" and deducted from total revenues for purposes of calculating the efficiency
ratio include, as applicable, asset write-offs and gains/losses associated with the sale of branch locations.
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Net interest income
$ 370.3
$ 380.9
$ 385.9
$ 382.8
$ 391.4
$ 1,137.1
$ 1,193.0
Non-interest income
100.4
99.0
94.6
178.2
101.1
294.0
314.5
Non-interest expense
(289.2)
(305.0)
(311.9)
(646.4)
(293.6)
(906.1)
(917.7)
Pre-provision net revenue
181.5
174.9
168.6
(85.4)
198.9
525.0
589.8
Non-operating income
-
-
-
(75.9)
-
-
-
Non-operating expense
6.3
11.2
19.6
357.9
4.6
37.1
41.0
Operating pre-provision net revenue
$ 187.8
$ 186.1
$ 188.2
$ 196.6
$ 203.5
$ 562.1
$ 630.8
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING EARNINGS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021 (1)
2020
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ 136.2
$ 167.3
$ 141.0
$ (148.8)
$ 141.1
$ 444.5
$ 354.4
Adjustments to arrive at operating earnings:
Merger-related expenses
4.7
9.2
7.5
4.9
4.6
21.4
41.0
Stop & Shop contract termination costs
1.6
2.0
12.1
-
-
15.7
-
Goodwill impairment charge (2)
-
-
-
353.0
-
-
-
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses
-
-
-
(75.9)
-
-
-
Total pre-tax adjustments
6.3
11.2
19.6
282.0
4.6
37.1
41.0
Tax effect (2)
(1.4)
(2.4)
(4.1)
14.5
(1.0)
(7.9)
(8.6)
Total adjustments, net of tax
4.9
8.8
15.5
296.5
3.6
29.2
32.4
Operating earnings
$ 141.1
$ 176.1
$ 156.5
$ 147.7
$ 144.7
$ 473.7
$ 386.8
Diluted EPS, as reported
$ 0.32
$ 0.39
$ 0.33
$ (0.35)
$ 0.34
$ 1.05
$ 0.84
Adjustments to arrive at operating EPS:
Merger-related expenses
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
-
0.05
0.07
Stop & Shop contract termination costs
-
-
0.02
-
-
0.02
-
Goodwill impairment charge (2)
-
-
-
0.83
-
-
-
Gain on sale of business, net of expenses
-
-
-
(0.14)
-
-
-
Total adjustments per common share
0.01
0.02
0.04
0.70
-
0.07
0.07
Operating EPS
$ 0.33
$ 0.41
$ 0.37
$ 0.35
$ 0.34
$ 1.12
$ 0.91
Average total assets
$ 63,876
$ 63,930
$ 64,057
$ 62,396
$ 61,293
$ 63,954
$ 60,582
Operating return on
average assets (annualized)
0.88%
1.10%
0.98%
0.95%
0.94%
0.99%
0.85%
(1) The sum of the quarterly amounts for certain line items may not equal the nine months amounts due to rounding.
(2) The goodwill impairment charge for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is non-tax-deductible.
OPERATING RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Operating earnings
$ 141.1
$ 176.1
$ 156.5
$ 147.7
$ 144.7
$ 473.7
$ 386.8
Average stockholders' equity
$ 7,779
$ 7,634
$ 7,606
$ 7,884
$ 7,801
$ 7,674
$ 7,788
Less: Average preferred stock
244
244
244
244
244
244
244
Average common equity
7,535
7,390
7,362
7,640
7,557
7,430
7,544
Less: Average goodwill and average other
acquisition-related intangible assets
2,822
2,831
2,842
3,213
3,249
2,831
3,259
Average tangible common equity
$ 4,713
$ 4,559
$ 4,520
$ 4,427
$ 4,308
$ 4,599
$ 4,285
Operating return on average tangible
common equity (annualized)
12.0%
15.4%
13.8%
13.3%
13.4%
13.7%
12.0%
People's United Financial, Inc.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION TO GAAP - Continued
OPERATING COMMON DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Common dividends paid
$ 77.4
$ 77.3
$ 75.7
$ 75.6
$ 75.7
$ 230.4
$ 228.5
Operating earnings
$ 141.1
$ 176.1
$ 156.5
$ 147.7
$ 144.7
$ 473.7
$ 386.8
Operating common dividend payout ratio
54.8%
43.9%
48.4%
51.2%
52.3%
48.6%
59.1%
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY RATIO
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(dollars in millions)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Total stockholders' equity
$ 7,783
$ 7,750
$ 7,592
$ 7,603
$ 7,831
Less: Preferred stock
244
244
244
244
244
Common equity
7,539
7,506
7,348
7,359
7,587
Less: Goodwill and other
acquisition-related intangible assets
2,817
2,826
2,835
2,846
3,244
Tangible common equity
$ 4,722
$ 4,680
$ 4,513
$ 4,513
$ 4,343
Total assets
$ 63,673
$ 63,341
$ 64,172
$ 63,092
$ 60,871
Less: Goodwill and other
acquisition-related intangible assets
2,817
2,826
2,835
2,846
3,244
Tangible assets
$ 60,856
$ 60,515
$ 61,337
$ 60,246
$ 57,627
Tangible common equity ratio
7.8%
7.7%
7.4%
7.5%
7.5%
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
(in millions, except per common share data)
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Tangible common equity
$ 4,722
$ 4,680
$ 4,513
$ 4,513
$ 4,343
Common shares issued
536.75
536.75
536.20
533.68
533.67
Less: Shares classified as treasury shares
108.98
108.98
108.98
109.00
109.00
Common shares outstanding
427.77
427.77
427.22
424.68
424.67
Less: Unallocated ESOP shares
5.31
5.40
5.49
5.57
5.66
Common shares
422.46
422.37
421.73
419.11
419.01
Tangible book value per common share
$ 11.18
$ 11.08
$ 10.70
$ 10.77
$ 10.37
