Oracle Fusion SCM Analytics Helps Organizations Build Resilient Supply Chains with Improved Visibility New AI-driven analytics give business leaders the insights needed to improve supply chain performance and maximize its impact on the bottom line

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced a new cloud analytics solution that gives Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) customers the insights needed to detect, understand, and resolve issues faster throughout the supply chain. Built on Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Oracle Fusion SCM Analytics delivers pre-built metrics and dashboards that are ready-to-use from day one and leverages machine learning to help business and supply chain leaders control costs, reduce risks, ensure customer satisfaction, and drive revenue.

The last 18 months have caused significant disruptions to global supply chains and highlighted the critical impact supply chain processes have on the bottom line. In fact, a recent consumer survey found that 87 percent of Americans have been negatively impacted by supply chain issues over the past year and that people are concerned that supply chain disruptions, resulting from events ranging from natural disasters to changing global trade agreements, will never end. The survey also found that supply chains have become a critical part of people's purchasing decisions and that organizations that don't prioritize their supply chains risk declines in customer loyalty and revenue.

"Supply chains are under immense scrutiny as organizations face new and unexpected disruptions," said T.K. Anand, senior vice president, Oracle Analytics. "Now more than ever, organizations need real-time insights into every element of their supply chain to help them make the right decisions and get ahead of disruptive events and changing customer expectations. With Oracle Fusion SCM Analytics, customers can quickly uncover supply chain performance insights, identify issues, increase efficiency, and minimize supply chain disruption."

Oracle Fusion SCM Analytics provides business leaders with a comprehensive view of supply chain operations to better understand the impact of their supply chain's performance on business goals, and predict and prepare for future disruptions. With Oracle Fusion SCM Analytics, customers will be able to:

Gain Visibility into Supply Chain Performance : Improve supply chain efficiency and optimize costs with KPI dashboards that deliver deeper insights into order management and fulfillment, inventory, and procurement. These pre-built analytics give business leaders instant access to comprehensive metrics and a better understanding of how their supply chain is performing, what areas need to be improved, and where they may be able to save costs.

Correlate Supply Chain Processes with Business Goals : Easily assess the impact of supply chain decisions to key areas of the business to optimize resources, reduce costs, and meet customer service goals. The single data model that collects insights from across the organization enables timely and accurate decisions. For example, business leaders can respond to supply chain talent shortage by examining HR and finance data from : Easily assess the impact of supply chain decisions to key areas of the business to optimize resources, reduce costs, and meet customer service goals. The single data model that collects insights from across the organization enables timely and accurate decisions. For example, business leaders can respond to supply chain talent shortage by examining HR and finance data from Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) . This will help them identify labor and skills needs across supply chain and operations so they can build the teams they need to meet new demand. Organizations can also enrich the analysis by incorporating third-party data such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data, industry benchmark data, and other external datasets within Oracle Cloud SCM.

Detect, Understand, and Predict Supply Chain Issues: Machine learning and predictive analytics provide automated insights into supply chain data to identify cost-saving opportunities, surface operational bottlenecks, and predict future outcomes. An open architecture supports data from external supply chain stakeholders, e.g. third-party service providers, to be brought to the warehouse. This allows business leaders to more accurately and quickly adjust to supply chain disruptions like sudden fluctuations in demand or component shortages. In addition, these insights can be easily accessed through voice on any device. For example, a business leader can ask "show me my supply and demand forecasts by location" and the service will allow them to see or hear the answer immediately on their phone, tablet, or computer.

To help customers discover unique insights faster, Oracle Fusion Analytics Warehouse enables organizations to break down organizational silos and analyze financial, supply chain, and HR data on a single integrated cloud platform. Fusion SCM Analytics is the most recent Fusion Analytics offering for the Fusion Cloud Applications suite, adding to Fusion ERP Analytics and Fusion HCM Analytics.

Oracle Fusion ERP Analytics delivers the insights needed to uncover the underlying drivers of profitability and identify opportunities to optimize working capital with ready-to-use financial insights. To enable finance, procurement, and business leaders to better manage business operations and improve spend, Oracle Fusion ERP Analytics has added new procurement, project, and expense analytics: https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/blog/new-oracle-fusion-erp-analytics-capabilities-expand-financial-insights-2021-11-02/

Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics delivers the insights needed to analyze workforce diversity, mitigate employee attrition, understand employee retention trends, analyze compensation ratios, and perform many other essential activities. To help HR, business leaders, and managers make better, faster workforce decisions, Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics has added new performance and internal mobility, compensation, and workforce skills analytics: https://www.oracle.com/news/announcement/blog/oracle-expands-fusion-cloud-hcm-analytics-enhance-workforce-insights-2021-11-02/

To learn more about Oracle Cloud SCM, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/scm/

To learn more about Oracle Analytics Cloud, please visit: www.oracle.com/business-analytics

