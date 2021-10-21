Taqtile Partners with Nokia to Deliver AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform in MX Industrial Edge Suite

SEATTLE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manifest work-instruction platform from Taqtile is now part of the newly announced Nokia MX Industrial Edge suite of enterprise solutions for Nokia customers. This collection of applications curated by Nokia is designed to address the digital transformation needs of enterprise users. Within the MX Industrial Edge application catalog, the Manifest platform delivers a superior, Augmented Reality (AR) enabled training and work instruction environment for frontline, deskless workers, empowering them to get their jobs done more efficiently, accurately, and safely.

Combined with MX Industrial Edge and Mixed Reality-capable devices connected via private wireless (e.g., AR headsets, tablets, and mobile devices), Manifest enriches the experience of frontline users by providing reliable real-time instruction, access to static, audio, and video assets, integration of IoT data, and the ability to communicate in real-time with remote experts when needed. The advanced capabilities of Manifest are changing the way information is delivered to deskless workers and enhancing how these workers do their jobs.

"MX Industrial Edge provides a convenient way for Nokia enterprise customers and their employees to access Manifest and other advanced platforms to complete complex tasks and leverage digital solutions that unlock the inherent value of their operational data," stated Dirck Schou, CEO of Taqtile. "With Manifest, MX Industrial Edge users will be able to improve their companies' resiliency, scale their workforces more efficiently, and be better positioned to overcome issues like labor force reductions, supply chain disruptions, and other business challenges."

Nokia is integrating the capabilities of these advanced applications with high-performance technologies such as 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless networks. As a result, enterprises will benefit from an entire ecosystem of connected devices, systems, and sensors. Because Nokia MX Industrial Edge is on-premises, data is processed on-site, providing optimized compute and networking performance, as well as the resilience and data security required by mission-critical Industry 4.0 use-cases.

"Nokia is proud to partner with Taqtile to expand Nokia's MX Industrial Edge ecosystem with applications that create customer value beyond connectivity. With simple and easy to use mixed reality work instructions in real-time and MX Industrial Edge capabilities, we can address the needs of many segments such as manufacturing and logistics," said Fabian Schlage, Head of Ecosystem Engagement, Nokia Enterprise Solutions.

About Taqtile

Digital transformation of organizations' operations continues to accelerate but silos of excellence and expertise still exist. Leveraging AR, cloud computing, and LTE/5G networks, Taqtile's Manifest platform removes these silos with a single, integrated solution. Manifest enables flawless workflows everywhere and every time by aggregating the critical components of operational systems – people, procedures, places, and machines – so that jobs get done faster and better. Companies and defense organizations around the world recognize Manifest as a leading solution for improving operational proficiency and a platform that gives deskless workers instant virtual access to, and step-by-step guidance from, an organization's most experienced technicians and trainers. Taqtile is the recipient of the 2020 Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner of the Year Award and included on the Fast Company "World Changing Ideas" 2021 list. For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together. As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs. For more information about Nokia MX Industrial Edge, please visit: www.nokia.com/networks/industry-solutions/mx-industrial-edge/

For additional information:

