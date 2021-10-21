Whirlpool Brand Honored Across Two Categories In Fast Company's 2021 Innovation By Design Awards Whirlpool brand's latest laundry innovation is recognized as a finalist in the Home category and with honorable mention in the Products category

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool brand has been honored in Fast Company's tenth edition of the Innovation by Design Awards, which recognizes companies making strides in the intersection of business, innovation and design. The company's industry-first Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator helps consumers provide the best care for their loved ones by caring for their clothing.

Every day, Care. (PRNewsfoto/Whirlpool Brand)

"To receive recognition from such a highly esteemed outlet like Fast Company is a huge honor," said Nelly Martinez, senior brand manager, Whirlpool Brand. "The team puts a lot of heart and effort into our innovations, ensuring the appliances are designed to help consumers easily manage daily care such as cooking, cleaning and washing. To be recognized for our efforts and be selected as a top home innovation brand reinforces why we all show up to work each day."

The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is the industry's first washer to offer consumers the flexibility to customize their load to meet their washing needs. It features a removable agitator post that can be easily swapped in or out of the machine depending on the type of items being washed. The washing machine also features the Whirlpool® Load & Go™ Dispenser, enabling consumers to skip the step of adding detergent to every load for up to 20 loads.* The Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator is a smart washing machine that can be connected to the Whirlpool® App to streamline laundry routines**, such as assigning laundry tasks to your family members, saving your favorite cycles, easily connecting to your appliance with Quick Connect and personalized quick tips to help your laundry day go more smoothly.

Now in its tenth year, Fast Company's 2021 Innovation by Design Awards recognizes the people, teams and companies that transform businesses, organizations and society through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business and innovation.

To learn more about Whirlpool brand's award-winning innovations like the Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with 2 in 1 Removable Agitator, visit www.whirlpool.com .

*Based on an 8-lb. load.

**WTW8127LC washer only. Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect.

About Whirlpool Brand

For more than one hundred years, Whirlpool brand has been inspired by how people care for their families. Whirlpool brand is designing home appliances that are focused on improving how families give and get the care they need with the latest technologies and innovations – whether that means most flexible refrigerator storage for all types of family needs, induction technology for efficient cooking and easier cleaning, or laundry pairs that sense and adapt to clothes with the latest in connected technologies. Whirlpool brand created and continues outpacing goals of its Care Counts™ Laundry Program, through which the brand is committed to helping create educational equality by installing washers and dryers in schools to help remove one small but important barrier to attendance – access to clean clothes. Whirlpool brand is part of Whirlpool Corporation, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances. For more information on Whirlpool, please visit whirlpool.com/everydaycare or find us on Facebook at facebook.com/whirlpoolusa or Twitter at @WhirlpoolUSA . Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Brand