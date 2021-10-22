Global Eco Army on a RACE against TIME to SAVE THE WORLD!

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Global Eco Army Halloween Party and Fundraiser at Festivals of Speed at Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

EVENT DETAILS:

Who: Global Eco Army

What: Global Eco Army Halloween Party and Fundraiser at Festivals of Speed

Why: The 501c3 Non-profit mission is to PLANT 8 BILLION TREES and REDUCE PLASTIC POLLUTION WORLDWIDE by 10% in 2021, all while mainstreaming Renewable Energy, Solar Powered Planes, Boats, Cars and improving drinking water globally. Global Eco Army, Navy and Air Force needed budget to achieve these ambitious goals is $30 Billon Dollars. Philanthropists, Investors and Donors are welcome to join the Non-Profit's Worldwide Mission for all to achieve this massive Eco-Friendly success together.

When: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31

10:00am-4:00pm

Note: Food service 12pm-3pm, Cash Bar 12 noon-4pm

Where: THE RITZ-CARLTON ORLANDO

4012 Central Florida Parkway

Orlando, FL 32837

407-206-2400

Festivals of Speed at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The luxury lifestyle display will showcase over 150 exotic cars, motorcycles, watercraft and luxury brands. The Festivals of Speed show field has become known for its unique diversity, showcasing both vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models placed for display among the splendor and hospitality of the beautiful Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Guests will experience automotive designs by Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Aston-Martin, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren, and more and while enjoying fine wines, exciting culinary offerings, cigar smokes, on-site cafes, smooth jazz in the gardens, and luxury brands. Bring an Eco-Friendly Halloween Costume to help raise awareness for Environmental Conservation. Celebrity lookalikes welcome! Some of our lookalikes in attendance include Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, George Michael, Tom Brady, Tom Cruise, Vin Diesel, Hugh Hefner and more!

TICKETS: General Admission: $50 per person (includes a small donation to our charity, and any extra is appreciated in our donate button).

VIP Admission: $150.00 per person (includes a small donation to our charity, and any extra is appreciated in our donate button). VIP includes VIP patron badge, premium brands, cash bar and lunch. This exclusive VIP section will feature a fabulous culinary display, cash bar and VIP gift bag. Get tickets today! Only available via Global Eco Army website which include a small donation. No day-of-event sales. Children 12 and under free.

Global Eco Air Force will give you the honor and opportunity to meet Mr. Raphael Domjan in November. He is the Initiator and Swiss Pilot of SolarStratos: A mission to the Edge of Space! He is the Founder of PlanetSolar, the first Solar-Powered Boat circumnavigation, showcased in the GUNNESS WORLD RECORDS. He was awarded Swiss Solar Prize, Zurich (2012) and Europe Solar Prize, Berlin (2013).

A $1,000 RAFFLE TICKET to get to know Raphael Domjan face to face. The raffle ticket will include 2 VIP ($150 value) access tickets to Festivals of Speed Event at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

A $10,000 RAFFLE TICKET will give the winner the opportunity to become a Solar pilot/Solar member.

1 visit of the base for 2 persons

1 flight in an electric airplane or 1 flight in the 3 axes SolarStratos simulator (with a Solar pilot/not Raphael Domjan).

1 Roundtrip airline ticket to Switzerland is included (airline is TBD by sponsor)

1 Solar Stratos jacket with your name

1 SolarXplorers SA option

VIP Access for 2 persons for 3 events in Switzerland and 5 VIP Access TICKETS to Festivals of Speed in Orlando, Florida Oct 31, 2021 ($150 Each)

Events hosted by Global Eco Army create a positive impact in the Local Community, Nationwide and Worldwide. A magic, innovative, classy, original, and unique style with LOVE is applied when engaging sponsors, donors, investors, and volunteers to care for the Environment. On Be An Angel Day, August 22, 2021, Global Eco Army successfully gathered 200 Eco-Marines and Eco-Soldiers Worldwide to conduct a beach cleanup and plant trees on 4 continents with leading countries such as the United States, Ukraine, Burundi and Colombia. The Non-Profit has been able to deploy up to 1,000 Eco-Soldiers and Eco-Marines Worldwide to take care of the Environment in very short 6 months with close to 10 Environmental Conservation Events Worldwide.

International Sponsors include Ricardo Perez-Arciniegas, Owner at Gimnasio Del Norte School in Bogota, Colombia, placing 100+ Eco Soldiers to plant trees. Bohdan Vorontsov, Chairman at Anti-Criminal International Alliance Non-profit in Ukraine, assisted placing the event together. Constitutional & Legal Congress Non-Profit in Ukraine provided Eco-Soldiers to plant trees in Ukraine. And Chanel Kazungu Founder and CEO at Youth Committed to Environmental Advocacy (YCEA) Non-Profit in Burundi provided Eco-Soldiers to plant trees.

Global Eco Army, Navy and Air Force are proud to announce fundraising over $100,000 between tangible and intangible Financial Donations for Be An Angel Day. Nationwide Sponsors responsible for the Non-Profit's success include but are not limited to HOME DEPOT, LOWE'S, THE FRESH MARKET, ABC Action News, Channel 8, Bay News 9, Clear Channel Outdoor, The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Hotel in Clearwater Beach. Donald Dettloff with Freedom Boat Club of Tampa Bay Contact: donald@fbctb.com. Isaac with Poolside store located at 1261 Gulf Blvd. Unit 100-105 in Clearwater Beach, FL 33767. Joe Catania with CATANIA MEDIA CONSULTANTS provided a generous donation/sponsorship. Contact: jc@cataniamedia.com. Alex Romero with Raramuri Ventures Contact: 832-444-6863 or email: jalex.romero@gmail.com, Glenn Mitchell with STATE FARM INSURANCE: glenn.mitchell.b1qn@statefarm.com, Mickey Rechkemer with ACHIEVER'S BUSINESS ADVISORS. Business Analyst and Chief Mental Health Officer for Global Eco Army Mr. Ellis Wilson Jr, VIOLINIST Susana Szakacs 813-817-5490 or e-mail: SusanaSzakacs@Yahoo.com,https://www.susanaszakacs.net/. Fitness Bikini Model Nadine Stapelberg https://www.instagram.com/nadine_stap. Topher Morrison referred Colleen Farrell. Contact: Dionysius333@yahoo.com ALEXA MODEL & TALENT provided 3 Beautiful Models: Emily Alexandra Guglielmo The American Mermaid™, Valerie Orca and Brooke Montalvo. Eco-Marines who joined Global Eco Navy on Angel Day: Tonya Olson, Jake Simpson, Josh Graben, Edward Dimotta, Whitney Roberts, Marlana Alvarez, Edward Hardee, Robby D'Angelo, Lance Waller, Tatiana Vitelo and Thanecha Anderson. John Kantor with John Kantor Photography, Marcus Tolentino. Visit https://www.marcos-tolentino.com/ German and Matthew Borda with Sky Art. Visit https://skyart.club/.

Global Eco Army looks forward to making the next LOVE PRINT ON EARTH for a great cause in December 2021 with 7 billion people, planting 8 Billion Trees.

For More Information:

Alicia Valdes CEO

Global Eco Army

https://www.globalecoarmy.org/

alicia.v@globalecoarmy.com

