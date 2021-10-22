Tiramisu Frozen Yogurt Returns to Pinkberry for the Holidays

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season just got sweeter! Tiramisu frozen yogurt is back at Pinkberry® (www.Pinkberry.com) stores nationwide for a limited time from October 22, 2021 through January 6, 2022.

Tiramisu frozen yogurt topped with dark chocolate crisps, a dusting of cocoa powder and whipped cream

Tiramisu frozen yogurt is back at Pinkberry® stores nationwide for a limited time until January 6, 2022 .

Tiramisu is a non-tart frozen yogurt that is most similar to its namesake when topped with dark chocolate crisps, a dusting of cocoa powder and whipped cream.

"Our guests love the Tiramisu frozen yogurt so much that we knew we had to bring it back into stores for the holidays," said Melissa Hubbell, Senior Director of Marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The flavor profile is really authentic to the traditional dessert, but can be customized with different toppings to make it your own!"

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Tiramisu

Promotional Combination:

Tiramisu frozen yogurt topped with dark chocolate crisps, a dusting of cocoa powder and whipped cream

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

Pinkberry

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pinkberry