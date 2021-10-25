Elty, The Buckleless Belt, Announces Record Sales of Innovative Fashion Accessory Ahead of Holiday Season

CAPITOLA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of the fashion accessory Elty, The Buckleless Belt, jumped this year on Etsy as shoppers discover a belt that keeps pants up without a buckle. The advantages of a belt without a buckle include greater comfort and a smooth look under tops and jackets. Additionally, the metal-free belt does not scratch cars, guitars or other surfaces and can be worn through airport security.

Elty, The Buckleless Belt, reports record sales of their innovative fashion accessory for men and women. The buckle-free belt is more comfortable than a traditional belt for women returning to stylish jeans after the comfortable clothes they wore during COVID isolation. Sales are also driven by air travelers since the belt can be worn through airport security. The belt is projected to sell well as a Christmas gift and stocking stuffer. Holiday sales will include free shipping and gift wrapping.

Susan McPeak, the inventor and principle of Elty said, "Our sales have more than quadrupled this year as people find us on Etsy. I invented the buckleless belt because I'm curvy and without a belt pants didn't fit well but I hated the feel of belt buckles and didn't like that they showed under tops. It took lots of experimentation to get the design right but my buckleless belt is comfortable and invisible under tops, so it solves those problems and more!"

Yvette Brooks, Mayor of Capitola, California where Elty is based, said "I expect Elty to be a hot gift item for the person who has everything. It's unique and practical, and the marketing is cute—that's hard to find!"

The holiday travel season also boosts sales for the buckleless belt. Travelers buy it because they can leave the belt on through airport security and it's comfortable for a long flight or car ride.

The buckle-free belt falls in the under $20 price-point popular with shoppers. To encourage holiday sales, Elty will offer free-gift wrapping November 15-December 31 on their Etsy store and their website.

McPeak adds, "It's a perfect gift or stocking stuffer for skateboarders, plumbers, mechanics, or anyone whose job or hobby requires lots of bending and stooping. Traditional belts are hard to wear when you're leaning into a car engine or crawling under a sink. We joke that our mission is to eliminate 'plumbers' crack' sightings."

Store owner, Tatiana Lima, owner of Euphoria Rio Mix clothing shop in Capitola, CA has sold the buckleless belt in her shop for several years.

Lima says "When I see a woman tugging up their jeans, I offer them a buckleless belt to try on. Then I show them their back in the mirror. They see how much better they look, and they're sold!"

Elty, The Buckleless Belt, is made in California. For information contact Susan McPeak at eltybelt@gmail.com.

