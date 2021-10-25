Rock Content raises $30M Series B funding to consolidate content marketing leadership

MIAMI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Content, a global leader in content marketing solutions, today announced a $30 million Series B funding round. After two acquisitions in the past two years, the company aims to consolidate its position as a global leader in the content space.

The funding round was led by existing investors, Unbox Capital with the participation of Provence Capital, and joined by new players: BTG High Growth Opportunities Fund, and Crescera Capital.

"Rock Content has the ability to operate in a wide range of markets, and within different cultures. This ability, in combination with its unique product innovation capability, places them in a privileged position to lead content marketing strategies for brands around the world," said Unbox Capital's Founder Patricia Moraes.

With the new investments, the company will continue investing in marketing, sales, and product innovation and evolving its content marketing solutions to empower brands to scale through content.

"We believe that content delivers superior results for brands and a better experience to consumers. Content is a more human-marketing channel impacting positively the experience of every individual with the brands," said Rock Content's CEO Diego Gomes.

Gomes said that the current content market is a fragmented space which is why the company aims to build a "category-defining" organization.

"This is why the Series B is an important milestone: we can achieve our goal to define the future of the content industry and become the best partner for marketers that are looking for ways to grow."

As a pioneer in content marketing, the company determined that its initial challenge was to educate brands about the value of content. Now, as many brands have a diverse content strategy, the challenge is for customers to become content-centric enterprises.

"These brands are facing challenges integrating content at the core of their marketing strategies, an overload of vendors, and an ever-growing Martech stack. We make it easy on them. At Rock Content, we pride ourselves in offering a true solution approach to help navigate these challenges and become their best marketing channel," explained Gomes.

Since the 2019 acquisition of ScribbleLive, Rock Content has positioned itself to actively evaluate potential acquisition targets in order to increase the breadth of its product suite.

GLOBAL AND LOCAL

Founded in 2013, today Rock Content has more than 2,000 customers worldwide, with a strong footprint in the Americas. The company believes that, although content marketing is a global discipline, content has to be crafted locally. For this reason, it has specialized in supporting global brands with a strong focus on the US, Mexico, and Brazil.

The company's global product line covers the whole lifecycle of content for digital marketers and is revered as a one-stop shop for CMOs. Its solutions include: Visually , a freelance marketplace for content creation; Stage , a Content Management System (CMS) platform for creation and publishing of content hubs; and Ion , an interactive content platform.

Rock Content's products are augmented by a world-class professional services team, and an ecosystem of more than 400 partner agencies and 80Kcreative professionals in a global talent network. Among customers, there are enterprise-level brands such LinkedIn, Dell, Spotify, Oracle, DHL, and Salesforce.

SOCIAL IMPACT COMMITMENT

The new funding round will also help Rock Content to improve its social impact initiatives, according to Gomes. The company joined Pledge 1% and reserved 1% of shares to support and finance impact-related projects, coordinated by its social impact arm, Rock.org.

As part of Pledge 1%, Rock Content committed to donating 1% of the time, offering the employees the opportunity to volunteer; 1% of product, with the donation of coursework and education platforms to vulnerable groups; and 1% of the company shares to finance projects.

Since 2019, the company has supported 56,640 students and provided 7,251 volunteering hours for pro-bono projects to help socially and economically underrepresented groups such as women, the Black community, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

About Rock Content

Rock Content is a global leader in content marketing that designs inventive solutions that allow brands to offer premium content experiences to their online audience. Its workforce of 500 employees and 80,000 content freelancers fuel the strategies of 2,500 customers around the world, including enterprise-level brands such as Oracle, FedEx, DHL, and Pitney Bowes.

The company combines resourceful SaaS platforms and a global network of creative professionals to help its clients generate more revenues and brand awareness.

To learn more about Rock Content solutions for marketers, please go to https://rockcontent.com

