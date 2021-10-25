Spinnaker Investment Group Announces SpinnLaw Practice Group

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing Newport Beach-based investment firm Spinnaker Investment Group has established a dedicated in-house team to assist the specialized financial planning needs for attorneys at all stages, announced CEO/CIO Morgan Christen. Called "SpinnLaw," the firm's new practice group focuses on savings and investment strategies as well as specific financial education, and benefit plans of consideration to working attorneys.

"Our investment professionals have worked with many practicing attorneys and through formalizing the SpinnLaw team, we can consolidate all of this knowledge to benefit our clients," Christen said. "Most importantly, these strategies are designed to match and support our attorney clients' career trajectory."

Christen added that many attorneys in the initial stages of their career struggle with student debt and are not adequately starting to plan for retirement. Conversely, attorneys who are invested as partners in their firm have unique considerations with regard to issues such as liquidity and business tax provisions. As clients advance in their career, considerations change and the SpinnLaw team meets regularly with each client proactively to help update their strategies.

Recognized by the OC Business Journal among the fastest-growing privately owned small businesses in 2021 and for the past three straight years, Spinnaker Investment Group currently has over $420 million in assets under management. The firm's approach to client success is to combine carefully researched wealth management guidance and a wealth of human capital, with a style that is both 'high-touch' and 'high-tech.'

Spinnaker serves a broad customer base throughout Southern California, as well as many clients based across the United States. An independent practice that does not represent a specific company, bank or Wall Street institution, Spinnaker confidently and autonomously advises clients with individually tailored financial strategies designed to achieve financial independence. The firm's services include Financial Planning, Wealth Planning, Retirement Planning, Asset Management, Securities and Insurance. For more information, visit www.SpinnInvest.com.

SOURCE Spinnaker Investment Group