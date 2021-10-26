Seagate Expands Use of Ansys' Simulation Solutions to Advance Data Storage Worldwide

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Seagate implements Ansys’ multiphysics simulation software in product innovation—from the smallest units in chip development to the largest components in the full assembly of hard drives.

Coupling simulation software with data storage solutions improves fidelity and speed

Seagate utilizes Ansys' portfolio to enhance data storage solutions accuracy and product advancement

Ansys and Seagate enter new three-year deal, expanding Seagate's use of Ansys' tools

Building on a longstanding relationship, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced a multiyear agreement with Seagate Technology to expand Seagate's use of Ansys' simulation solutions worldwide. Seagate, a global leader in mass data storage solutions, implements Ansys' best-in-class multiphysics simulation software in product innovation—from the smallest units in chip development to the largest components in the full assembly of hard drives.

The latest three-year deal builds on the existing relationship, incorporating new simulation capabilities and optimization for Seagate's new use cases. Through use of Ansys' simulation, Seagate has reduced the need for late-stage redesigns, saving considerably on time and cost.

Most recently, Seagate embraced Ansys' tools in the development of its latest recording technology, Heat-Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR). With HAMR, Seagate demonstrates a step-change increase in data bit-density, which will result in significantly higher capacity drives.

HAMR systems are highly complex, requiring sophisticated mechanical, thermal, and magnetic models to evaluate the performance of different component designs and drive architectures. Seagate has integrated numerous Ansys simulation tools for this purpose including Ansys OptiSLang. Seagate applied this software to streamline HAMR simulation workflows and accelerate system optimization modeling studies by using its AI/ML tools.

Leveraging Ansys' universal platform of products saves time from having to employ disconnected solutions, enabling Seagate to dive into other areas including optics, for which they engage Ansys Lumerical, the gold standard for modeling nanophotonic devices, processes, and materials.

"Reaching capacity, performance, and environmental goals on schedule requires more simulation across all engineering disciplines," said Chris Woldemar, vice president of engineering at Seagate. "Ansys' solutions deliver technical and business value, helping Seagate maximize data's potential and carry greater confidence in our solutions."

"Ansys is proud to offer tools to advance Seagate's cutting-edge technologies," said Prith Banerjee, chief technology officer at Ansys. "Simulation is enhanced by top-of-the-line data storage, while the same data storage solutions are improved through simulation. Premium storage strengthens simulation prospects in key areas of optics, chip development, and AI/ML progression."

