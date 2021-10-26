BNY Mellon Wealth Management Named Tim Sanville Principal, Wealth Manager in Boston

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Tim Sanville as principal, wealth manager. In this role, he manages portfolios and provides strategic planning and advice for ultra-high-net-worth clients. Tim is based in Boston and reports to Kelly Gately, group manager, wealth manager.

Tim Sanville, Principal, Wealth Manager, BNY Mellon Wealth Management

Tim has three decades of experience with BNY Mellon Wealth Management – including two decades in fixed income. He most recently served as senior fixed income portfolio manager where he managed four mutual funds and separately managed portfolios. Prior to that, he held various roles within fixed income at BNY Mellon Wealth Management. He was also an assistant portfolio manager on the wealth management team at Mellon Private Asset Management.

"Tim is a seasoned wealth management portfolio manager with deep investment acumen," said Gately. "His experience as a money manager paired with his ability to forge strong client relationships will support the delivery of our Active Wealth approach and help clients achieve long-term financial success."

Tim earned a Bachelor of Science from Tulane University. He is a CFA® charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Boston. He is an active member of his community and previously served as a Wellesley Youth Lacrosse coach, board member for the Quechee Alpine Ski Team and race volunteer as USSA Alpine Official.

