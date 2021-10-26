FXB Center Health And Human Rights Fellow Testifies Before Massachusetts Racial Inequities In Maternal Health Commission

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FXB Health and Human Rights Fellow Dr. Brittney Butler this week testified before the Massachusetts Legislature's Racial Inequities in Maternal Health Commission. The hearing was a listening session on maternal health efforts and experiences in the Metro West and Central Massachusetts regions.

In her testimony, Dr. Butler shared her expertise and research on maternal mortality and morbidity. Her remarks stated, in part:

"My research focuses on how racially segregated, under-resourced neighborhoods where many Black families have been forced to live are targeted for inequitable policy implementation stemming from decades of legalized racist housing policies. My research has found that living in these segregated neighborhoods impacts preeclampsia risk for Black women, a leading cause of maternal mortality and morbidity and a large driver of the racial disparities we see.

"We need holistic policy solutions, such as increased access to fresh and nutritious foods, fewer fast-food restaurants, safe and affordable housing, fewer environmental pollutants, fewer police, and safer infrastructure and green spaces."

To read Dr. Butler's full remarks, please visit the FXB Center's blog: https://fxb.harvard.edu/2021/10/25/massachusetts-racial-inequities-in-maternal-health-commission/

