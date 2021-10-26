Life Fitness Unveils New Mobile App, Life Fitness Connect, to Provide the Ultimate Workout Experience Life Fitness Connect offers seamless digital connectivity and on-demand video and audio workouts to exercisers any time, anywhere

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Fitness today unveiled Life Fitness Connect, a free-to-download mobile app for Apple® and Android™ devices with advanced workout tracking capabilities and on-demand classes to help exercisers stay motivated on-and-off Life Fitness and Cybex equipment. To get the most out of their workouts, premium subscribers can choose from a wide array of Life Fitness™ On Demand studio-style classes and adaptive audio coaching classes led by top trainers.

Life Fitness Connect brings users enhanced connectivity with Life Fitness and Cybex equipment and compatible wearables and heart rate monitors to track workouts in one place. Whether users choose to exercise in fitness facilities, at home or outside, Life Fitness Connect provides ways for exercisers to track workout progress and set individual goals regardless of location.

"Consumers want variety in their fitness routines with access to compelling and personalized classes, and seamless connectivity that allows them to take their workouts anywhere," said Dan Wille, Global Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Life Fitness. "With Life Fitness Connect, we are bringing the workout to the exerciser – whether in the gym or at home – with easy-to-use tracking features that sync with equipment and wearables, and a large library of on-demand and audio coaching classes to keep workouts fresh and exciting."

Life Fitness Connect's growing library of premium Life Fitness On Demand video classes challenge exercisers with motivating and engaging workouts on a wide range of cardio equipment. The instructor-led classes are designed for all fitness levels and offer a variety of difficulty levels, coaching styles, and popular music genres to choose from.

Built with PEAR™, the app's premium adaptive audio coaching classes utilize heart rate-based training and users' biometric data to adjust workout cues in real time. The extensive library of workouts and training plans ranges from high intensity cardio training, some led by Nike® Run coaches, to nighttime yoga flow techniques, all taught by world class trainers and yogis. Users also have the option to add custom music playlists or select symbiotic music from the app during any workout.

Wille added: "We are excited to offer premium subscribers on-demand and personalized workouts with adaptive coaching classes developed in partnership with PEAR®. As we continue to evolve the Life Fitness Connect experience, we are looking forward to working with PEAR to bring new tools and content to the app."

Get Started with Life Fitness Connect

Life Fitness Connect is available as a free-to-download app in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

On-demand and adaptive audio coaching classes are available as a premium subscription service for $6.99 (US) per month or $69.00 (US) per year.

New users can claim a free 14-day trial with access to premium on-demand classes by downloading and registering for the app.

Life Fitness Connect, click For more information on, click here

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, ICG®, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed in 166 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Franklin Park, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

