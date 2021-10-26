Photonis Defense Announces the Hiring of Philip (Phil) Otto as Sales Manager

Photonis Defense, a premier Night Vision Systems and Tube provider is proud to announce the hiring of Mr. Philip (Phil) Otto as Sales Manager for Night Vision Systems and Image Tubes

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil is an experienced sales manager with his most recent experience coming as Outside Sales Manager for CMP Distributors, Inc in Lansing Michigan. Prior to his tenure with CMP, Phil served as Territory Sales Representative for Vance Law Enforcement, Intelligence Analyst for SAIC, Fieldcraft Instructor and Trainer for Mission Essential Personnel, LLC., and as a Defense and Intelligence Contractor for the Central Intelligence Agency. Most importantly, Mr. Otto previously distinguished himself by serving as a Police Office in the City of New Bern, North Carolina and as a member of the United States Marine Corps.

"We are very pleased to have Phil on board," said Sean Kirk, Vice President of Night Vision Systems. "I believe that with Phil's experience in the Law Enforcement and Department of Homeland Securities spaces will help propel our state-of-the-art night vision systems to be the preferred systems used by LEO and DHS personnel."

Photonis Defense is an elite provider of Night Vision Systems and Image Tubes specifically crafted for tier one personnel. With its new line of 16mm PD-PRO night vision systems, Photonis Defense is now offering the lightest, most rugged night vision systems in the industry.

Photonis Defense is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

For further information contact:

Casey Flores

Phone: 1.717.295.6000

c.flores@photonisusa.com

