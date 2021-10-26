Redline Communications Secures Multiple Contract Wins in the Middle East Oil & Gas Sector

Recent Commercial Success Expands Redline's Growth with Oil and Gas Enterprises in the Middle East

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced today that the company has secured multiple new contracts, solution expansions and services wins from multiple oil and gas customers in the Middle East.

Recently, Redline Communications has secured three new customer contracts in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, along with one new RedCare service agreement with a current customer in Qatar that provides industry-leading performance assurance. In addition, four current customers in the region have chosen to expand their mission-critical solution sets with Redline Communications.

"We are excited about our traction with oil and gas customers in the Middle East," comments Richard Yoon, President and CEO of Redline Communications. "Clients continue to recognize our ability to provide mission-critical broadband data infrastructure for some of the most complex and dynamic operating environments in some of the harshest locations in the world, and we look forward to helping industry leaders within this region to continue to digitally transform their operations."

With the initial release of its next-generation industrial broadband technology solution and the latest addition to its award-winning Virtual Fiber™ product line, the RDL-3200 family, Redline delivers more data and connectivity everywhere. In addition, Redline Communications has observed significant uptake of the RedCare program as customers seek to assure performance for increasingly mission-critical data connectivity.

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

