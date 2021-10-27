Albemarle Awarded EcoVadis Gold Rating for Commitment to Sustainability

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, today announced that EcoVadis, a global sustainability ratings provider, has awarded Albemarle gold-medal status for its sustainability commitment and results. The award marks six consecutive years of gold status for Albemarle. The rating places the company in the top five percent of more than 75,000 global companies assessed by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence, and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social, and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries.

Each year EcoVadis performs a relative review of eligible companies across four key areas -- environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The 2021 EcoVadis assessment for Albemarle highlights advanced performance with higher scores in ethics and sustainable procurement.

"We are honored to have our sustainability efforts recognized once again by EcoVadis with a gold rating," said Meredith Bandy, Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability. "We believe in doing the right things the right way which is why advancing sustainability is a key pillar in our corporate strategy. We are committed to operating and growing responsibly to help our customers reach their sustainability goals and create a safer and more sustainable world."

In notable sustainability milestones this year, Albemarle joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and aligned its sustainable approach with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The company also announced a new climate strategy, set meaningful and achievable targets for greenhouse gas emissions and water use, and disclosed its performance on climate, carbon and water under the Carbon Disclosure Project. In addition, Albemarle became the first global lithium producer to commence a third-party assessment using the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance's (IRMA) Standard for Responsible Mining at the company's lithium brine extraction site, the Salar Plant, located in Northern Chile in the Salar de Atacama.

For a complete review of Albemarle's 2020 Sustainability Report and its sustainability targets, please visit https://www.albemarle.com/sustainability.

