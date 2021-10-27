Ginkgo Bioworks Previews Today's Annual Ferment Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, is hosting its annual conference Ferment . The conference brings together stakeholders from across the synthetic biology ecosystem and the Ginkgo community, from shareholders and customers to suppliers, academics, and many more.

The conference will feature a broad array of presentations and panels throughout the day:

Welcome Remarks — A keynote from co-founder and CEO Jason Kelly discussing the power of biology and Ginkgo's philosophy.





High Growth, High Stakes: Leadership in Biological Engineering — A fireside chat between co-founder and President/COO Reshma Shetty and Vertex CEO and Ginkgo Board Member Reshma Kewalramani about leadership of high growth bioengineering companies and the challenges posed by the pandemic.





Biosecurity: Preventing the Next Pandemic — A panel of biosecurity experts moderated by Ginkgo Vice President of Business Development Renee Wegrzyn , discussing the lessons of COVID-19 and how to prevent future pandemics, featuring:

Synthetic Biology and the Cell Therapy Revolution — Shawdee Eshghi , Mammalian Program Director at Ginkgo will host a panel discussion on advancements in cell therapies and the role of synthetic biology in the future of pharma, with:

How to Predict A Revolution — Michael Specter , staff writer at the New Yorker and Adjunct Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University hosts a conversation between:

Biota Beats: The Musical Microbiome of Boston — David Kong , the head of the MIT community biotechnology initiative will present on the biota beats project, which transforms genetic datasets into musical compositions.

Videos will be made available to the public following the event, including on Ginkgo's investor website: investors.ginkgobioworks.com . Follow @ginkgo on Twitter for updates.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential for developers to access Ginkgo's platform faster and easier with "cell development kits" (CDKs) and the potential of Ginkgo's cell programming platform generally. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's current report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 20, 2021 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

