Spicer Electrified™ e-Powertrain from Dana Earns Two Technology Awards at 2021 Diesel Progress Summit

MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has earned the New Power Technology Award and the Achievement of the Year Award for its Spicer Electrified™ e-Powertrain at the 2021 Diesel Progress Summit and Awards, held this week.

The awards recognize Dana's ability to provide a complete, fully integrated e-Powertrain to customers, including the electric drive system featuring Dana's motor, inverter, gearbox, and thermal-management, as well as the high-voltage energy management system which includes software and controls, the charge control unit, high-voltage junction box, onboard charger, as well as other low-voltage auxiliary systems.

The Diesel Progress Summit Awards are awarded to commercially available powertrains, with a focus on the dramatic changes that are being driven by emission regulations and advances in hybridization, electrification, and other technologies. The New Power Technology Award specifically honors a supplier who has developed a component or technology in support of non-diesel applications, while the Achievement of the Year Award is given to the "best of the best" among the 2021 award winners, further setting Dana apart.

"As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to rise, we are proud to provide our e-Powertrain systems, which include state-of-the-art technologies that deliver an efficient and robust solution to meet the growing demand across our end markets, while also leveraging our in-house integration capabilities that distinctively meet the needs of the industry's diverse electric architectures," said Christophe Dominiak, Dana senior vice president and chief technology officer. "Being recognized with two awards from the organizers of the Diesel Progress Summit highlights our team's dedication to delivering a complete e-Powertrain system that leverages the most advanced clean-technology solutions."

Dana began supplying its complete e-Powertrain in early 2020 with numerous customers adopting the technology. Dana integration services are all backed by model, software, hardware, and driver-in-loop validation and verification testing to ensure optimal function and high levels of safety.

Dana is currently the only commercial-vehicle supplier able to provide an e-Powertrain with in-house integration capabilities across any OEM vehicle architecture regardless of the power source.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

