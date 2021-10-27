Daniel Lobatón and Raig Adolfo Appointed as Co-Presidents of Saatchi & Saatchi New York Lobatón to continue as chief creative officer and Adolfo also to serve as chief strategy officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatchi & Saatchi New York announced today that Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lobatón and new Chief Strategy Officer Raig Adolfo will serve as co-presidents of the agency. Adolfo joins the agency on Nov. 8.

Adolfo will build strategic capabilities and fuel innovation across the company. With decades of experience tackling complex challenges, Adolfo brings a wealth of portfolio experience. Most recently, he worked at 360i as chief strategy officer, with additional experience from roles at DDB, FCB/NY, Grey, Ogilvy, Redscout and WMcCann. Adolfo has helped create award-winning work for brands such as 7-Eleven, Amtrak, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Harley-Davidson, Kroger, LG, Oreo and P&G. According to Publicis Groupe Creative U.S. CEO Andrew Swinand, Adolfo will "help teams uncover a single truth to find radical clarity for our creative teams."

"There is nothing worse than coming up with the right creative answer to the wrong business question," said Adolfo. "With the pace of things today, this happens more often than it should. Strategy helps separate signal from noise, bringing clarity and inspiration to get both the question and the answer right. I'm thrilled to join the teams bringing new and exciting work to life, tapping Saatchi's award-winning creative capabilities."

Since joining the agency in 2017, Daniel has championed groundbreaking work for Tide, Olay, Goldfish and other key clients. His appointment as co-president comes after being named chief creative officer in March 2020. During his first year in the role, he helped put the agency in the top 10 U.S. rankings in both One Show and D&AD as well as making it the most awarded Publicis Groupe North America agency at Cannes Lions.

"Great ideas help drive great work for all of our brands," said Lobatón. "I'm excited about working with Raig, who I know will help us push our ideas to exciting new places."

These leadership appointments are integral to building a more collaborative Saatchi & Saatchi network across the U.S., leveraging data and strategy to create provocative ideas that grow business, according to Swinand. "Saatchi has a legacy of creating bold ideas that have a big impact. These appointments reflect our strategic focus on creativity and our commitment to having creatives in leadership at the agency. We're already looking ahead to see how we can continue to transform the network and expand our capabilities to reimagine what is possible."

