Pokimane Leads RTS as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent management and brand consulting firm RTS officially launched today revealing that content creator and entrepreneur Imane "Pokimane" Anys is a co-founder and will serve as Chief Creative Officer with the goal of fixing what is broken in both talent management and brand partnerships in the gaming and esports landscape.

Talent management and brand consulting firm RTS officially launched today revealing that content creator and entrepreneur Imane

Anys, best known for her Twitch streams in Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, and Among Us, has over 30 million followers across her social network and is one of the most recognizable faces in the games industry. She is also a founding member of OfflineTV, an online social entertainment group of content creators, a Forbes 30 Under 30 recipient, and creator of the UCI esports scholarship.

"I keep seeing amazing creators that are doing wonders with their content and streams, but they don't have the support to grow their brand and business operations. They're spinning their wheels on basic stuff and taking a lot of frustrating partnership deals that don't work out for either party involved," said Anys. "I've gone through the wringer with these experiences, and we're building RTS to be able to provide the support, alleviate the workload, and solve this for creators, developers, and brands. My goal is to take my years of experience and make it accessible to newer creators so they don't need to go through the process I have endured."

Anys joins a diverse RTS team with deep roots in streaming, esports, and gaming led by CEO Stuart Saw (former Twitch and Endeavor) along with COO Kim Phan (former Blizzard and Endeavor), VP Talent Management Sue Lee (former Twitch), and VP Sales and Partnerships Jason Scorrano (former PAX and Turner Sports), along with an advisory board which includes Kevin Lin (co-founder and former COO of Twitch), Brian Corrigan (Head of Americas for PUBG Corporation) and Karen Brodkin (Executive Vice President of Content Strategy & Partnerships at Endeavor).

The team will focus on their goals of reinventing talent management for the specific business needs of gaming creators to enable them to run a stable business as well as grow their brands and create long-term staying power. They will also work to empower brands and game publishers with the support teams they need to make a substantive and sustainable impact across the gaming and esports industry.

"Imane and I began talking last year on how we can build RTS to reimagine the creator economy and esports in a way that focuses on the sustainability of our industry," said CEO Stuart Saw. "She has such a keen eye on the business which will be a huge asset to creators and brands who truly want to make a long-term difference."

RTS works with the most iconic talent, events, and brands - including Anys herself, Epic Games/Fortnite World Cup, and Facebook. RTS also owns and manages with Sony the Evolution Championship Series (Evo), one of the most pioneering and storied events in gaming.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RTS