The Glen Grant® Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition Debuts in U.S. at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show The limited-edition 60-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch will be on display at the Superyacht Village, where the iconic Speyside brand is hosting daily tastings of its award-winning core range

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glen Grant announces the U.S. launch of the exceptionally rare Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition. The coveted 60-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch, which retails for a SRP of $30,000 USD, will debut at the 62nd Annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), where The Glen Grant is a Proud Partner.

As the ultimate destination for luxury enthusiasts seeking the latest in innovation, FLIBS' Superyacht Village offers the perfect setting to launch this limited edition. Made in celebration of and tribute to, the six-decades long career of The Glen Grant's Master Distiller Dennis Malcolm, one of Scotland's most renowned and longest serving Master Distillers, this offering is the oldest to-date in the brand's 181 year history.

An extremely rare and precious liquid, The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition, is a luxurious, aromatic spirit, exuding an elegance that can only be achieved with time and dedication. The result is - quite simply - a sublime masterpiece. With only 360 decanters available, this complex alchemy of spirit and time is a rare specimen and a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience that presents a distinctive, rich and fruity taste with a beautiful balance of dark chocolate layered with treacle toffee. The taste has elements of a liquid fruit cake, finished with long, lingering flavours of figs, dates, liquorice, and a slight hint of smoke.

Presented in a hand-blown Glencairn crystal bottle, this unique bottle will be shown in the Superyacht Village, where visitors can enjoy daily tastings of the brand's principal collection – The Glen Grant 12 year-old, 15 year-old, and 18 year-old, led by Robin Coupar, Campari Group Global Whisky Advocate. A native of Edinburgh, Scotland, Robin is a leading Scotch and American whisky expert with over 27 years of industry experience.

The first of the decanters was purchased at an exclusive Chinese auction last week in Shanghai, with the winning bid coming in at 380,000 RMB (over $59,000 USD value) – nearly double the bottle's SRP, making it the highest-price sale in The Glen Grant's history.

The Glen Grant was established in 1840 in Rothes, Speyside – Scotland's premier region for whisky production. The historic distillery's award winning range of single malt Scotch whisky is still produced in Rothes today. The Glen Grant holds a range of prestigious industry awards and is world renowned for its consistent quality across its aged variants.

The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale Boat Show will run October 27-31, 2021. For additional information, or to schedule a private tasting during FLIBS, please contact: Image Land, Rare@ImageLand.nyc , (347) 609-5963.

About The Glen Grant

The Glen Grant's story began in 1840, in Rothes, Speyside – Scotland's premier region for Whisky production; by brothers John and James Grant. Still produced in Rothes today, The Glen Grant holds a range of prestigious industry awards and is world renowned for its consistent quality across its aged variants. The elegant and seductively smooth taste for which The Glen Grant is famous is the result of the innovative tall slender stills and revolutionary purifiers that James 'The Major' Grant, son of founder James Grant, was one of the first to introduce over a century ago. Still used to this day, this lasting legacy continues to distinguish the brand.

Today, Dennis Malcolm, the multi-award winning The Glen Grant Master Distiller, directs and presides over the amber liquid. Born in the grounds of The Glen Grant Distillery in 1946, he has worked for The Glen Grant for over five decades, with an uncommon passion and unrivaled knowledge of the industry. Dennis' unmatched Scotch whisky experience ensures that every expression in The Glen Grant range makes the absolute best of the complex alchemy of spirit, wood and time.

The current range includes; The Glen Grant Major's Reserve, Arboralis, 10 Years Old, 12 Years Old, 15 Years Old, 18 Year Old (select markets), limited edition bottles and a selection of travel retail exclusive offerings, including a 12 Years Old Non-chill Filtered and Cask Haven. The Glen Grant became part of the Campari Group portfolio in 2006. The Glen Grant single malt Scotch whisky differs between each expression and consumers are encouraged to always drink responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. The Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand-building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. The Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en.

