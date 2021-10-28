LG Smart TVs Now Feature Auto Switching To Filmmaker Mode™ On Prime Video Content Prime Video Customers With LG TVs Can Automatically Experience Movies and Series as Filmmakers and Directors Intended

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this week, LG begins rolling out a feature update which will enable all LG 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K UHD Smart TV customers around the world to automatically be able to view movies and series on Prime Video in Filmmaker Mode™, allowing them a viewing experience the way the content creators intended it.

Filmmaker Mode was created by the UHD Alliance, comprised of the world's leading consumer electronics manufacturers, film and television studios, content distributors and technology companies, seeking to ensure the best UHD viewing experiences. First unveiled in 2019 and featured in LG TVs in 2020, Filmmaker Mode was designed to preserve the visual intent of the content creator, bringing the home viewing experience as close as possible to that of an actual theatrical release.

LG and Amazon now take that vision a step further with Prime Video content embedded with a signal that automatically triggers Filmmaker Mode on 4K and 8K UHD LG TV models running webOS 5.0 and webOS 6.0. 1 This ability for compatible TVs to detect and adjust settings to Filmmaker Mode without the need for the viewer to change the setting manually is an industry first and paves the way for future TVs to better support streaming services without imposing additional steps on viewers. 2

While picture processing features such as motion smoothing and image sharpening are ideal for most forms of content including sports and TV shows, they can sometimes make feature films look a little too smooth and overly processed. Filmmaker Mode automatically turns off any picture processing settings that can make movies feel somewhat unnatural and cause them to display differently to how their directors would want while also maintaining the film's original aspect ratio, colors and frame rate for a more authentic experience. Combined with the deepest blacks, enhanced contrast and vibrant colors of LG's advanced TVs, viewers will get to experience unparalleled depth and realism through Prime Video's vast selection of movies and series, including Amazon Originals such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, The Tomorrow War and the highly anticipated upcoming series The Wheel of Time premiering November 19. One-click access to the Prime Video app is provided by the hot key on LG's Magic Remote.

In addition to stellar picture quality, LG's UHD TVs including its stunning OLED TVs lineup, boast a range of features that further enhance the cinematic viewing experience. Dolby Vision™ IQ intelligently adjusts picture settings based on content genre and ambient light conditions, resulting in optimal image quality for every film and every environment. For superior sound, Dolby Atmos® enables detailed spatial surround that helps sweep viewers up in whatever they're watching.

1 Available on LG 2021 and 2020 4K and 8K UHD Smart TVs including all 4K OLED TVs via software update starting this week on compatible 2021 models.

2 Viewers have the option to confirm or decline Filmmaker Mode via a pop-up window. After confirmation, Filmmaker Mode can be manually turned off in the settings menu.

