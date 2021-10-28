Peoples Ltd. Declares Cash and Stock Dividend

WYALUSING, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Ltd. (OTC:PPLL), the parent company of PS Bank, has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.58 per share and a 5% stock dividend payable on December 17, 2021.

PSBank

The 2021 fourth quarter dividend represents an 8.72% increase over the regular cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The cash dividends paid in 2021 of $2.30 represent an increase of 9.25% over the cash dividends paid in 2020 of $2.11 as adjusted to reflect the 2020 year-end 5% stock dividend.

The cash and stock dividend, declared at the regular meeting of the Board of Directors on October 27, 2021, will be payable to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2021.

Peoples Ltd. is the holding company for PS Bank. PS Bank is an independent community bank, established 1914, with locations throughout Bradford, Sullivan, Wyoming, Lackawanna, and Susquehanna counties. Stock of Peoples Ltd. is traded in the Over-the-Counter market under the symbol PPLL. Learn more about PS Bank at www.PSBanking.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Peoples Ltd.