Vertical Aerospace & Ferrovial reach agreement to rollout electric flight infrastructure

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical"), a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, today announced an agreement with Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure operator, to cooperate on creating a network of 25 vertiports across the UK.

Vertiports are dedicated sites that enable the take-off, landing and recharging of electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") aircraft. Vertiports are expected to be integrated with other modes of transport to offer efficient travel and increase connectivity to cities and regions across the UK. Vertical will now work with Ferrovial to locate and design a network of UK vertiports, which is expected to allow Vertical's piloted four passenger aircraft, the VA-X4, to operate from these sites for the proposed launch of its UK services with Virgin Atlantic.

By enabling inter-city electric aviation in the UK, the VA-X4 hopes to cut travel times and open up new links across the UK. Vertical's recent report: The Future of Advanced Aerial Mobility [link], explains how passengers arriving at Heathrow for example could take the VA-X4 to hop to Cambridge from the airport in just 28 minutes, compared with a 90-minute taxi or a two-hour train journey.

Ferrovial will bring its operational capabilities, design expertise and investment strength to building a compelling UK network of vertiports. Ferrovial invests, develops and operates 33 airports around the world, including in the UK being a shareholder of Heathrow, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports. Vertical also announced this week, that it is collaborating with Heathrow to explore the launch of its services from the airport from the mid-2020s.

Vertical's focus is the design, build, manufacture and aftersales of its VA-X4. Vertical works closely with an ecosystem of best-in-class partners and operators to give passengers the best experience possible travelling in its aircraft at speeds up to 200mph, in near silence and at a cost at a small premium to a taxi. Vertical is targeting highest global safety certification standards for the VA-X4 in line with the CAA and EASA expected regulations, equivalent to that a passenger jet. It expects to be certified by 2024.

The VA-X4's future operators include Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines, JAL, Bristow Group, Gol, Marubeni and Iberojet, which along with others have placed conditional pre-orders for the VA-X4 of up to 1,350 units for an estimated $5.4bn.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder of Vertical at Vertical, said "Our partnership with Ferrovial is an important step forward in bringing the VA-X4 to the skies. Creating the right infrastructure for zero emissions aviation is a critical part in making Urban Air Mobility a reality. I look forward to flying between Ferrovial's vertiports in the VA-X4 in just a few years' time."

Kevin Cox, CEO of Ferrovial Vertiports, said "The partnership between vertiports and eVTOLs will provide high speed, affordable, emissions-free travel to millions of people. This network will boost local economies with a new model of regional connectivity."

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical is pioneering electric aviation. The company was founded in 2016 by Stephen Fitzpatrick, an established entrepreneur best known as the founder of the Ovo Group, a leading energy group and Europe's largest independent energy retailer. Over the past five years, Vertical has focused on building the most experienced and senior team in the eVTOL industry, who have over 1,700 combined years of engineering experience, and have certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Vertical's top-tier partner ecosystem is expected to de-risk operational execution and its pathway to certification, allow for a lean cost structure and enable production at scale. Vertical has received conditional pre-orders for a total of up to 1,350 aircraft from American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow and Iberojet, which includes conditional pre-order options from Virgin Atlantic and Marubeni, and in doing so, is creating multiple potential near term and actionable routes to market. In June 2021, Vertical announced a SPAC merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BSN). Find out more here.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure operator, is committed to developing sustainable solutions. It is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index and included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good; all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the company adopted in 2002.

About VA-X4 eVTOL Aircraft

The four passenger, one pilot VA-X4 is projected to have speeds up to 200mph, a range over 100 miles, near silent when in flight, zero operating emissions and low cost per passenger mile. The VA-X4 is expected to open up advanced air mobility to a whole new range of passengers and transform how we travel. Find out more: www.vertical-aerospace.com

About Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BSN) was set up by serial entrepreneurs, operators and investors, Hugh Osmond, Edward Hawkes and Marc Jonas. It was established to combine with a UK/European business with a strong management team, significant growth prospects, and the opportunity to become a market leader in its sector. Broadstone's executive team has an extensive track record in value creation. The combination of a strong internal team, a network of external resources and the experience of the management team enables Broadstone to support rapid, substantial, and lasting growth.

