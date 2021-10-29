Dogness Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Increases 26.9% YoY to $24.3 Million

81.4% YoY Increase in Sales of Intelligent Pet Products

Gross Margin Expands 282.8% YoY to $9.1 Million , with Gross Margin of 33.1% Compared to 9.0% a Year Ago

Comprehensive Income Increases to $6.2 million from a Loss of $10.3 million a Year Ago

EPS Grows to $0.05 per Basic and Diluted Share from a Loss of $0.33 per Basic and Diluted Share a Year Ago

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are pleased with our continued strong growth but know it would have been even stronger if not dampened by the ongoing global logistics crisis. We simply cannot get products fast enough to sell. With that said, we were still able to drive strong growth with a 26.9% increase in revenue for fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020. We are even more pleased with our expansion in gross margin and profitability. The quality of our revenue also improved, with a nearly 163% increase in sales volume for our intelligent pet products in fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020. We have been prioritizing this important long-term growth opportunity and strategically shifted our resources to produce and promote the sales of higher margin intelligent pet products across our integrated Smart Pet Ecosystem, which includes innovative App-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys."

"We have been working to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and the supply chain shortages by expanding our sales through popular large retail and online shopping platforms. At the same time, we continue to upgrade our production lines to improve production efficiencies and lower costs. As a result, we were able to reduce our selling price for traditional pet products to help our customers, while still maintaining a healthy profit margin. Overall, our strategy and expanded product lines have been well received by customers worldwide, as reflected in the double-digit growth we achieved in our international sales and the momentum for our intelligent pet products. We are optimistic in our outlook and will continue to execute as we drive revenue and profit growth to build value for shareholders."

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021

Revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 increased 26.9% to $24.3 million from $19.2 million in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to an 81.4% expansion in sales of Dogness' intelligent pet products, which are benefitting from high demand and a higher average selling price than the Company's traditional pet products. Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels, with major customers including Anyi Trading, Petco, Trendspark, PetSmart, Pet Value, Walmart, Target, IKEA, SimplyShe, Pets at Home, PETZL, and Petmate, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, Boqii, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Loews.com, Wayfair.com, JD, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

During the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, Dogness' total sales in international markets increased by approximately $1.2 million or approximately 13% from $10.6 million in fiscal 2020 to approximately $10.6 million in fiscal year 2021.

Cost of revenues decreased by approximately $1.6 million, or 9.6%, from approximately $16.8 million in fiscal 2020 to approximately $15.2 million in fiscal 2021. As a percentage of revenues, the cost of goods sold decreased by approximately 25.1 percentage points to 62.4% in fiscal 2021 from 87.5% in fiscal 2020. This was mainly because the Company continues to upgrade its production lines for both traditional and intelligent pet products to improve the productivity and lower the production costs.

Gross profit increased by approximately $6.8 million or 282.8%, to approximately $9.2 million in fiscal 2021 from approximately $2.4 million in fiscal 2020 primarily because the Company continues to upgrade its production lines for both traditional and intelligent pet products, which led to the improved productivity and lower the production costs. Overall gross profit margin was 37.6%, an increase of 25.1 percentage points, for the year ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 12.5% for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Comprehensive income was approximately $6.2 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, compared to a loss of $10.3 million or a loss of $0.33 per basic and diluted share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company had a $5.5 million balance of cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021. This does not include approximately $4 million in gross proceeds from the Company's offering with institutional investors, which closed on July 19, 2021.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









2021



2020



2019





For the Years Ended June 30,





2021



2020



2019





















Revenues- third party customers

$ 23,112,435



$ 18,261,707



$ 25,887,948

Revenues – related parties



1,207,686





909,651





328,567

Total Revenues



24,320,121





19,171,358





26,216,515



























Cost of revenues – third party customers



(14,501,166)





(16,146,856)





(16,583,904)

Cost of revenues – related parties



(663,742)





(633,132)





(202,606)

Total cost of revenues



(15,164,908)





(16,779,988)





(16,786,510)

Gross Profit



9,155,213





2,391,370





9,430,005



























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



1,815,771





2,336,229





2,101,403

General and administrative expenses



4,941,036





5,746,812





6,015,901

Research and development expenses



540,613





1,528,062





673,131

Loss from disposal of fixed assets



-





1,036,304





-

Impairment of fixed assets



-





281,680





-

Impairment loss of investment in equity investees



-





177,750





-

Total operating expenses



7,297,420





11,106,837





8,790,435



























Income (loss) from operations



1,857,793





(8,715,467)





639,570



























Other income (expenses):























Interest income (expense), net



(264,408)





15,560





616,878

Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)



(228,260)





214,171





503,528

Other income (expenses), net



215,233





23,937





23,498

Rental income from related parties



354,968





89,411





-

Gain from disposition of a subsidiary



5,162





-





-

Total other income (expense)



82,695





343,079





1,143,904



























Income (loss) before income taxes



1,940,488





(8,372,388)





1,783,474

Provision for income taxes



641,460





164,537





380,296

Net income (loss)



1,299,028





(8,536,925)





1,403,178

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(213,336)





(95,366)





(18,603)

Net income (loss) attributable to Dogness (International)

Corporation



1,512,364





(8,441,559)





1,421,781



























Other comprehensive income (loss):























Foreign currency translation income (loss)



4,879,315





(1,896,934)





(2,010,170)

Comprehensive income (loss)



6,178,343





(10,433,859)





(606,992)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(161,701)





(98,635)





(19,224)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Dogness

(International) Corporation

$ 6,340,044



$ (10,335,224)



$ (587,768)



























Income (loss) earnings Per share























Basic

$ 0.05



$ (0.33)



$ 0.05

Diluted

$ 0.05



$ (0.33)



$ 0.05



























Weighted Average Shares Outstanding























Basic



27,499,367





25,913,631





25,913,631

Diluted



27,554,811





25,913,631





25,941,606



DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









2021



2020





As of June 30,





2021



2020

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 4,912,442



$ 1,266,873

Restricted cash



23,312





-

Short-term investments



549,895





3,551,968

Accounts receivable from third-party customers, net



2,367,326





1,916,840

Accounts receivable – related parties



515,193





559,465

Inventories, net



4,203,163





2,860,700

Due from related parties



32,528





-

Prepayments and other current assets



1,662,272





1,471,612

Total current assets



14,266,131





11,627,458



















Property, plant and equipment, net



69,876,039





43,533,512

Right-of-use lease assets



5,170,395





5,123,898

Intangible assets, net



2,223,285





2,104,803

Long-term investments in equity investees



1,703,900





1,046,360

Deferred tax assets



605,658





115,230

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 93,845,408



$ 63,551,261



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loans

$ 704,446



$ 5,142,000

Current portion of long-term loan



796,416





-

Accounts payable



847,151





705,223

Accounts payable – related parties



350,199





305,215

Due to a related party



2,001,940





25,462

Advance from customers



209,508





152,299

Taxes payable



4,443,192





2,814,411

Accrued liabilities and other payable



11,737,680





1,452,408

Operating lease liabilities, current



171,803





172,716

Total current liabilities



21,262,335





10,769,734



















Long term bank loan



6,557,608





73,300

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



1,123,060





1,200,299

TOTAL LIABILITIES



28,943,003





12,043,333



















Commitments



-





-



















EQUITY















Common stock, $0.002 par value, 100,0000,000 shares authorized,

29,624,814 and 25,913,631 issued and outstanding as of June 30,

2021 and 2020, respectively















Class A Common stock



41,111





33,689

Class B Common stock



18,138





18,138

Common stock















Additional paid-in capital



60,355,278





53,221,610

Statutory reserve



291,443





191,716

Retained earnings



4,628,708





3,216,071

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(960,285)





(5,787,965)

Total Dogness (International) Corporation stockholders' equity



64,374,393





50,893,259



















Noncontrolling interest



528,012





614,669

Total equity



64,902,405





51,507,928



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 93,845,408



$ 63,551,261



